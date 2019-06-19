48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) shares climbed 167.6% to close at $3.88 on Tuesday after the company reported a strategic partnership with Ripple. Blockchain payments firm Ripple has made an investment in MoneyGram and will also allow the group to use its XRP cryptocurrency as part of the cross-border payments process. Ripple made an initial investment of $30 million in the money transfer company, made up of common stock and a warrant to purchase common stock. Ripple purchased newly-issued common stock including the shares underlying the warrant from MoneyGram at $4.10 per share.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) gained 28% to close at $15.35.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) climbed 24.1% to close at $24.50 after the company announced Phase 2 trial of Trilaciclib in combination with Chemotherapy showed statistically significant improvement in overall survival in women with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) gained 23.8% to close at $7.92.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) gained 22.6% to close at $10.15. Goldman Sachs upgraded SunPower from Neutral to Buy.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) climbed 18.9% to close at $2.96.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) gained 18.3% to close at $2.52.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 17.6% to close at $2.74.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares gained 15.6% to close at $2.96.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) shares rose 15.5% to close at $3.58.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) gained 14.7% to close at $33.51 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) shares climbed 14.6% to close at $3.29.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) rose 14.4% to close at $50.54 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) climbed 13.2% to close at $8.60 after the company reported a $100 million partnership with Surterra to advance commercial scale fermentation-based cannabinoid production.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) climbed 11.1% to close at $3.10 after the company's subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, received Health Canada approval for its next generation AXP II System for cord blood processing.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares surged 10.9% to close at $2.24.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) gained 10.9% to close at $37.36.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) jumped 10.8% to close at $7.38. BofA’s Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Buy rating on Vivint Solar, raising the price target from $11.50 to $12.50.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) rose 10.8% to close at $1.13 after the company announced the commercial launch of its Target Selector NGS Breast Panel, its multi-gene liquid biopsy panel specifically developed for breast cancer.
- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) gained 10.6% to close at $2.50.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) jumped 10.2% to close at $7.35.
- Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) shares gained 10.1% to close at $14.57.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) rose 9.7% to close at $14.86 after BTIG raised price target on stock from $15 to $20.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) rose 8.5% to close at $13.31 after the company reported preliminary results from its Phase 2a clinical trial of PB2452. Statistically significant reversal of ticagrelor was achieved within 5 minutes of initiation.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) shares rose 7.2% to close at $2.39.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) rose 6.9% to close at $18.27. Goldman Sachs upgraded Sunrun from Neutral to Buy and announced a $20 price target.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) gained 6.4% to close at $4.48.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) gained 6.3% to close at $15.21.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) rose 6% to close at $17.73 after highlighting strategic plan to extend access to China's capital markets.
- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) shares rose 5.2% to close at $32.96 after reporting strong Q1 sales.
- Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) rose 4.8% to close at $10.99 after the company announced a breakthrough therapy designation granted by the FDA for avexitide for treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia.
Losers
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares fell 45.4% to close at $5.30 on Tuesday after the company reported a 2.6 million unit offering priced at $6 per unit.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) dropped 42.5% to close at $2.64 after the company reported entry into agreements for registered direct public offering of $6.0 million of common stock and warrants.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares dipped 42.1% to close at $1.68 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) reported the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas has granted summary judgment in favor of the company stating that Axon's Signal technology does not infringe Digital Ally's 452 patent. The court entered judgment for Axon and dismissed the case in its entirety.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares fell 31.3% to close at $3.03 after the company priced its 5.83 million share offering at $3 per share.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) fell 23.6% to close at $43.82 after the company reported proposed public $300 million offering of common shares.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) fell 18.3% to close at $4.74 after the company reported a common stock offering of 10 million shares.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares fell 16.7% to close at $1.79.
- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) fell 13.2% to close at $22.90.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dropped 13% to close at $7.12.
- Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE: HEB) fell 11.1% to close at $4.27 after dropping 5.51% on Monday.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) dropped 9.4% to close at $31.15.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) shares fell 9.3% to close at $3.71.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares dipped 8.5% to close at $2.26.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) dropped 8.5% to close at $7.25 on Tuesday.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) slipped 7.2% to close at $8.51 after the company reported topline data for Phase 1 in the first in human study of UBX0101 in patients with Osteoarthritis of the knee.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) shares dropped 6.5% to close at $2.03.
- Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDR) shares dropped 5.8% to close at $11.73.
