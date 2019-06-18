A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 18, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares down 38% to $5.50. The company reported a 2.6-million unit offering priced at $6 per unit.
- Moneygram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares up 101% to $2.93. The company announced a strategic partnership with Ripple.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares were up more than 1.5% after the company launched its new cryptocurrency.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 4.4% to $176.77. The stock has seen a gain of almost 600% since its IPO.
- Array BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares were volatile. SVB Leernik downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $32 to $48.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) has experienced continued momentum since announcing results from a Phase 1/2 study.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL) shares were up 5% after the company's subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, received Health Canada approval for its AXP II System for cord blood processing.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) on Monday reported both co-primary endpoints successfully met in protecting, a pivotal Phase 3 study of Sci-b-vac.
- Visilink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares were down 21% to $1.69 after making a big jump Monday.
- Daré Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) traded down 8% to 87 cents.
