These Were The Most Actively Traded Securities On The OTC Markets In May
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2019 1:35pm   Comments
Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche Pharmaceuticals became the first security on OTC Markets to reach $4 billion in dollar trading volume in 2019, according to OTC Markets data. 

Dollar volume in the Swiss pharmaceutical giant reached $771 million last month, a 15 percent increase from April. As of the end of May, approximately $4.058 billion worth of Roche shares has changed hands this year, nearly double the nearest OTCQX security.’

That nearest OTCQX security is the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which traded $1.2 billion worth of shares in May. The GBTC and its peer the Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (OTCQX: ETCG) ($64 million worth of shares) experienced two of the greatest month-over-month increases in dollar trading volume on the market last month. The increase corresponded with the recent rally in both cryptocurrencies, causing enough volume to unseat Roche, typically the most-traded security on the OTCQX market. 

Other securities that saw dramatic increases in dollar trading volume include Finnish forestry company UPM-Kymmene Corp. (OTCQX: UPMKY), which saw its trading volume increase 603 percent, the largest such increase of any security. 

Dollar trading volume in Deutsche Telekom rose 317 percent last month, while British spirits company Imperial Brands saw a 109 percent increase. Dutch consumer products conglomerate Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCQX: AKZOY) and Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) increased 90 percent and 52 percent respectively. 

On the OTCQB Venture Market, common and preferred shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac comprised six of the eight most actively traded securities for the month. Both companies have seen their shares rally as the Department of Treasury nears a plan to remove them from conservatorship and return them to shareholders. 

KushCo Holdings, which had $45.7 million worth of shares traded in May and had routinely been one of the most actively traded securities on the OTCQB market, graduated to the OTCQX Market on May 30.  

10 Most Active Securities On The OTCQX Market In May
 

Company Name Country May Dollar Volume
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC) USA $1,267,689,939
Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY) Switzerland $771,090,137
Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX: IMBBY) United Kingdom $324,858,621
Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX: DTEGY) Germany $207,010,219
Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) USA $197,565,739
BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY) France $177,205,815
Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) France $152,424,444
Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF) USA $136,475,208
Organigram Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: OGRMF) Canada $117,600,617
AXA (OTCQX: AXAHY) France $110,860,952

10 Most Active Securities On The OTCQB Market In May

Company Name

May Dollar Volume

Freddie Mac  (OTCQB: FMCKJ)

$439,779,110

Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAS)

$396,063,797

Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA)

$385,269,779

Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC)

$170,785,277

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI)

$82,645,678

Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAT)

$71,666,851

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB)

$64,467,466

Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKO)

$53,227,106

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB)

$45,721,214

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (OTCQB: CHKVP)

$44,450,850

