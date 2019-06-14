Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

ETH/USD Breaks Rising Channel Support
John Isige  
June 14, 2019 10:17am   Comments
Share:
ETH/USD Breaks Rising Channel Support
  • Ethereum has a bearish bias following up trending channel broken support.
  • Ethereum is supported at $250 (100 SMA 1-h), $240, $230 and the key support at $225.

Ethereum has been on an upward trajectory since the establishment support at $225. The largest altcoin embarked on a gain-trimming exercise after the buyers failed to push the price above $300. Although a new 2019 high was from around $293, declines from the high explored the depth of the rabbit hole butchering key support levels at $280, $260 and $240.

The trend this week has been more like a rollercoaster ride with Ethereum first extending the losses below $230 and then recovering from the $225 support within a rising channel as seen on the hourly chart. ETH/USD trading pair tested the levels close to $265 on Thursday, June 13 but overwhelming selling power capped the gains opening the door for a correction move.

The broken rising channel support further pushed the declines below $255 forming an intraday low at $252. The price currently hovers above $255, although ETH/USD has a bearish bias. The RSI sloping trend means that the bear momentum is gaining strength while the MACD sliding into the negative zone is a key indicator of bearish pressure and rising selling power.

Ethereum is supported at $250 (100 SMA 1-h), $240, $230 and the key support at $225. On the upside, $260 is a hurdle that has to be cleared for ETH to attack higher levels at $265 (seller congestion zone) and beyond.

ETH/USD 1-hour chart

Image Sourced by Pixabay

Posted-In: crypto market EthereumCryptocurrency News Forex Global Markets General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Previews Adobe's Q2 Report, Says 'Solid Beat-And-Raise' Should Revive Stock

LTC/USD Bulls Rise From The Ashes Once Again