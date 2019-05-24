AT&T integrated Bitpay solution to allow cryptocurrencies as a payment option.

The company joins the ranks of other corporations that have already enabled crypto payment.

The US-based telecom giant AT&T has started to accept payments in cryptocurrencies via Bitpay service, according to the press release published by the company. The crypto payment option is already available for AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) users through a mobile app or the AT&T website. The customers will see the new option in the myAT&T app or when they log on to their online account

Customers will be able to select BitPay as a payment option when they log on to their accounts online or with the myAT&T app.

Commenting on the news, the AT&T Vice President of Communications Finance Business Operations Kevin McDorman noted:

“We’re always looking for ways to improve and expand our services. We have customers who use cryptocurrency, and we are happy we can offer them a way to pay their bills with the method they prefer.”

The crypto community interpreted the news as a signal that mass adoption is gaining traction. It is worth noting, that recently Whole Foods, an American supermarket chain which exclusively sells organic food added crypto as a payment option. Starbucks also allows for buying coffee with coins.

Also, recently, BitPay announced a partnership with Avnet, a global leader of electronic components and services. Due to BitPay integration, the company now accepts payments in Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

Image sourced from Pixabay