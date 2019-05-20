BTC/USD Hovers Around $8,000; Investor Interest Stays Intact

Increasing bearish momentum sent Bitcoin spiraling below $7,500.

Bitcoin is in a sideways trending motion between a narrow range ($7,750 - $8,250).

Bitcoin has been on a rollercoaster ride in the past few days. There was a break above $8,000 last week for the first time in 2019, however, the bullish momentum stalled at $8,384.66 giving way for a correction to the south. Increasing bearish momentum sent Bitcoin spiraling below $7,500. Further downside correction found support at $6,500 before the bulls returned Bitcoin above $8,000.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is pivotal around $8,000 with the initial intraday support established at $7,750. The current value of BTC is $7,884 amid a sideways trending motion between a narrow range ($7,750 - $8,250). Bitcoin is also supported by the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 200 Exponential Moving Average at $7,000. Last week Friday support at $6,500 will be the last resort in stopping declines below $6,000 in the event a reversal occurs.

Bitcoin buyers are looking forward to a correction to $10,000 but first, they must clear the resistance at $8,400, $8,500 and $9,000. However, most experts believe that Bitcoin is ready for a correction and it is already in a bullish mode.

