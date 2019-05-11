Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, Disney, Ford, Intel And More

Benzinga has examined prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included auto and entertainment giants with strong prospects.

Bearish calls included leaders in aerospace and semiconductors and a recent IPO.

The escalation of the trade war with China overhung the markets last week, also overshadowing other news such as highly anticipated IPOs, new drug price rules, momentum in bitcoin resuming and our first real look at the president's tax returns. Despite a bit of a rally Friday afternoon, the big U.S. indexes closed the week about 1 percent or so lower.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the most popular stocks with investors. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

Elizabeth Balboa's "Wall Street Encouraged By Disney's Theme Park Growth, 'Avengers' Success" reveals the prospects for even more upside in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

In "Leaner And Meaner: Ford Is The Only Auto Stock Cramer Likes," Jayson Derrick takes a look at what makes CNBC's Jim Cramer think Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is the only auto stock worth buying now. Has Ford turned around?

Analysts are upbeat on Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE: EA) for a number of reasons, according to Dave Royce's "Street Mostly In The Game On EA After Strong Quarter, Bullish 2020 Outlook."

"Evercore Upgrades Parsley Energy, Says Q1 Was A Turning Point For Execution" by Priya Nigam shows why one key analyst now has greater confidence in the outlook for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE).

Bears

It will take a while for Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to get back on track with 737 MAX production. So says "Barclays Downgrades Boeing After Survey Shows Long Road To Regaining Passenger Confidence" by Dave Royse.

In Wayne Duggan's "Analysts Weigh In On Intel Following Guidance Update," see how analysts reacted to the new Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) outlook for its transition over the next several years.

Elizabeth Balboa's "Rosenblatt Ambivalent On Pinterest, Waits To Compare To Leading Ad Platforms" discusses why one might take a wait and see approach on Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) for now.

"Susquehanna Downgrades Expedia: 'It Could Take Several Quarters To Resolve These Issues'" by Brett Hershman make a case for a lack of catalysts at Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE).

