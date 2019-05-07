Market Overview

Leslie Picker Highlights Notable Stock Picks From Sohn: Netflix, Tesla And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2019 8:05am   Comments
CNBC's Leslie Picker spoke on "Fast Money" about trading ideas revealed by notable investors on Ira Sohn conference.

She said Jeff Gundlach is concerned about the budget deficit in the U.S. and its impact on the interest rates. He is a buyer of interest rate volatility on the long-maturity U.S. Treasuries via a put-call straddle in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ: TLT).

See Also: Top Ideas From The 2019 Sohn Conference: AerCap, Cigna, 3M, Zillow And More

Larry Robbins recommended a long position in Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI), Humana (NYSE: HUM), UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH), HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA), Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS). He has also recommended investors shorting index od pharma companies and he expects Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) and (NYSE: MMM) to decline due to increased litigation risks.

Daniel Sundheim slammed the Canadian cannabis industry. He thinks it's as close to a bust as bitcoin was. He also sees Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) as overpriced and he wouldn't bet against Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) because he finds Elon Musk as a hard guy to bet against.

His opinion on Tesla and Musk is in contrast to David Einhorn's, who has long-held a short position in the name and he made some negative comments on the stock during his presentation.

Posted-In: Daniel Sundheim David Einhorn Ira Sohn Conference Jeff Gundlach Larry RobinsCryptocurrency Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

