Leslie Picker Highlights Notable Stock Picks From Sohn: Netflix, Tesla And More

CNBC's Leslie Picker spoke on "Fast Money" about trading ideas revealed by notable investors on Ira Sohn conference.

She said Jeff Gundlach is concerned about the budget deficit in the U.S. and its impact on the interest rates. He is a buyer of interest rate volatility on the long-maturity U.S. Treasuries via a put-call straddle in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ: TLT).

Larry Robbins recommended a long position in Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI), Humana (NYSE: HUM), UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH), HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA), Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS). He has also recommended investors shorting index od pharma companies and he expects Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) and 3М (NYSE: MMM) to decline due to increased litigation risks.

Daniel Sundheim slammed the Canadian cannabis industry. He thinks it's as close to a bust as bitcoin was. He also sees Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) as overpriced and he wouldn't bet against Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) because he finds Elon Musk as a hard guy to bet against.

His opinion on Tesla and Musk is in contrast to David Einhorn's, who has long-held a short position in the name and he made some negative comments on the stock during his presentation.