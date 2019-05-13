Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Your Returns Stack Up To The Rising Cost Of Living
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 13, 2019 4:14pm   Comments
Share:
How Your Returns Stack Up To The Rising Cost Of Living

You’ve held the same stock for the last 10 years. In that time, you’ve been in the green and you’ve been in the red. The charts finally show a gain — and 10 percent at that.

But it’s not yet time to celebrate. Over the same period, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has recorded 20-percent inflation. That means your “gain” is as good as a 10-percent loss.

How Inflation Affects Your Holdings

The real value of your stocks accounts for inflation.

Inflation decreases the value of the dollar: $1 in March 2009 had the same buying power as $1.20 in March 2019.

The 20-percent inflation rate means that your cache of cash — unless it’s realized capital gains of the same rate — has lost value. Breaking even would require gains of 20 percent, and anything less is a loss.

The 10-year inflation rate means that Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT)’s 98-percent gains really sit at around 78 percent. General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)’s 3.5-percent gain is actually a 16.5-percent loss. And the 1.2-percent decline in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is actually in the ballpark of 21.2 percent.

How To Calculate Wins, Losses 

Most charts convey “nominal” stock values and record value changes in dollar terms. What you want to compare are “real” values, which reflect value changes in terms of purchasing power.

The following are March-to-March inflation rates, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

  • 20-year: 54 percent
  • 25-year: 73 percent
  • 30-year: 108 percent
  • 40-year: 264 percent

To determine the real gains or losses of your holdings, subtract the inflation rate from the nominal growth rate of the stock.

Related Links:

Why Technical Analysis Works

Bitcoin Vs. Gold: Which Is A Better Store Of Value?

Posted-In: Bureau of Labor Statistics InflationCryptocurrency Education Economics Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE + WMT)

Today's Pickup: Fuel Tax Fades Into Sunset; Walmart Stores As Competitive Weapon
Trade War Heats Up As China Retaliates With Raised Tariffs Of Its Own
General Electric's Technical Outlook: Bearish Until Proven Otherwise
Tariff Troubles: Market Retreat Looks To Continue As U.S. Raises Levies On China Goods
New Age Beverages Reports 400% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth
Lyft, Cannabis Stocks Among The Most Bought Names By TD Ameritrade Clients In April
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

AT&T Is Helping With ELD Compliance And Seamless Transitioning From AOBRD Systems

Canada's GTI Buys Jetco, Growing U.S. Foothold