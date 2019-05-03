Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

BTC/USD Surges To New 2019 High; Altcoins React
John Isige  
May 03, 2019 10:07am   Comments
Share:
BTC/USD Surges To New 2019 High; Altcoins React
  • The intraday charts show BTC/USD rising 6.2% to trade highs of $5,795.46.
  • Bitcoin is predicted to hit $6,000 in less than two months.

It is another awesome day in the lives of the cryptocurrency investor. The market had dived towards the end of April but we can see May waking the bulls in an impressive way. Bitcoin ignited the gains on Friday. The intraday charts show BTC/USD rising 6.2% to trade highs of $5,795.46 before correction to the current value at $5,720.

My prediction of a reversal due to the formation of a double top pattern at $5,600 earlier today was wrong as Bitcoin zoomed past this level to trade new 2019 highs. There is a progressing downtrend from the highs with the price sliding below $5,700. It is as though investors are rushing to take profits as the crypto escapes the crypt.

Bitcoin has been predicted to hit $6,000 in less than two months while other experts believe that it will rise as far as $10,000 before the end of the year. Bitcoin explored lows close to $3,000 last year and the fact that it is trading above $5,600 is a key indicator that we are in a bullish phase. Therefore, this could be right time for investors to belt up for an impending parabolic rise towards the end of the year.

Meanwhile is vital that support is established above $5,600 to avoid declines that could test the support congestion zone between $5,300 and $5,400.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart

may3-btc2-636924783759432114.png

Image sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Bitcoin crypto marketCryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Markets General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

HOS Changes Set For Unveiling In June

GBP/USD: Pound Pressured