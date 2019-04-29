Former CFTC Commissioner Bart Chilton Dies

Cryptocurrency regulators lost a champion Monday. Bart Chilton, a former commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, died from complications of pancreatic cancer at 58 years old.

His death was announced Saturday by RT America, according to Bloomberg.

Chilton served with the CFTC from 2007 to 2014 after being nominated to the regulatory body by both Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. While head of the Energy and Environmental Advisory Committee and the Global Markets Advisory Committee, Chilton sought stronger regulation of swaps and derivatives and criticized high-frequency trading.

He later praised high-frequency trading while serving as an adviser at the law firm DLA Piper. He also advised high-frequency traders through work for a lobbying group, the Modern Markets Initiative.

The CEO of CME Group called Chilton “an enthusiastic advocate for the futures industry where he made many significant contributions during his tenure," according to Bloomberg.

He leaves behind a portfolio of thoughts from time hosting “Boom Bust” for RT America and writing for Forbes and CNBC.

Photo via Wikimedia.