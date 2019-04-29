Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Former CFTC Commissioner Bart Chilton Dies
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 29, 2019 10:15am   Comments
Share:
Former CFTC Commissioner Bart Chilton Dies

Cryptocurrency regulators lost a champion Monday. Bart Chilton, a former commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, died from complications of pancreatic cancer at 58 years old.

His death was announced Saturday by RT America, according to Bloomberg

Chilton served with the CFTC from 2007 to 2014 after being nominated to the regulatory body by both Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. While head of the Energy and Environmental Advisory Committee and the Global Markets Advisory Committee, Chilton sought stronger regulation of swaps and derivatives and criticized high-frequency trading.

He later praised high-frequency trading while serving as an adviser at the law firm DLA Piper. He also advised high-frequency traders through work for a lobbying group, the Modern Markets Initiative.

The CEO of CME Group called Chilton “an enthusiastic advocate for the futures industry where he made many significant contributions during his tenure," according to Bloomberg. 

He leaves behind a portfolio of thoughts from time hosting “Boom Bust” for RT America and writing for Forbes and CNBC.

Related Links:

CFTC Commissioner Bart Chilton Talks Benefits Of New Global Swaps Regulations

CFTC Commissioner Bart Chilton Considers Regulating Bitcoin

Bart Chilton's New Deal

Photo via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Bart Chilton BloombergCryptocurrency News Futures Commodities Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Investor's Manual: What Is An Annuity?