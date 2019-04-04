55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares gained 55.2 percent to close at $7.76 on Wednesday after the company announced it won a contract with a leading oil and gas operator for a 12-week paid feasibility study. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- POWERBRIDGE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. (NASDAQ: PBTS) climbed 39.69 percent to close at $7.18.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 25.26 percent to close at $7.14 after falling 10.80 percent on Tuesday.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) climbed 24.02 percent to close at $17.97.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) shares rose 21.76 percent to close at $3.19.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares climbed 20.41 percent to close at $11.80 after the company provided an update on its clinical programs.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) climbed 20.25 percent to close at $6.71.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares rose 17.56 percent to close at $2.41.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 17.37 percent to close at $2.50.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares rose 17.17 percent to close at $4.30 on Wednesday.
- DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) gained 16.04 percent to close at $58.95 after the company raised Q1 sales outlook.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares rose 15.92 percent to close at $2.84.
- China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE: CEA) gained 15.62 percent to close at $41.90.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) gained 15.26 percent to close at $4.38.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) rose 15.11 percent to close at $5.41.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) gained 14.58 percent to close at $2.75.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 14.2 percent to close at $7.40.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) climbed 12.98 percent to close at $51.54.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 11.98 percent to close at $4.8600 after surging 22.60 percent on Tuesday. Riot Blockchain posted FY18 loss of $4.33 per share on sales of $7.845 million.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) climbed 11 percent to close at $3.43.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) gained 10.9 percent to close at $4.68.
- AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) rose 9.52 percent to close at $23.35.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) jumped 9.22 percent to close at $2.3700.
- Precipio Inc (NASDAQ: PRPO) gained 9.1 percent to close at $0.1379 after Methodist Health adopted its HemeScreen.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) rose 8.8 percent to close at $134.79 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) rose 8.7 percent to close at $1.08. Citigroup upgraded Ascena Retail from Sell to Neutral.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) gained 8.49 percent to close at $29.02 after a report company sales during the second half of 2019 could increase amid a ramp in CPU, GPU shipments. Additionally, Nomura initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $33 price target.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) shares rose 7.94 percent to close at $11.28 after Jefferies upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $10 to $14 per share.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) climbed 7.44 percent to close at $30.89 after the company announced it will be presenting at the Needham Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) gained 7.34 percent to close at $1.0400 after appointing Linda Findley Kozlowski as President and CEO of the company. Blue Apron also reaffirmed guidance and says it sees significant improvement in Net Loss and is expected to achieve profitability on adjusted EBITDA basis for Q1 and 2019.
- Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) rose 6.83 percent to close at $4.38 after the company announced preclinical data on its Novel NMDA receptor modulator demonstrated a reversal of cognitive deficits in non-human primates.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) climbed 6.74 percent to close at $5.07 after Verizon announced it turned on its 5G ultra wideband network in select areas ahead of schedule.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares surged 6.16 percent to close at $25.33.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) gained 4.92 percent to close at $41.41 after analysts at Wolfe Research upgraded the company's stock from Underperform to Outperform.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose 4.89 percent to close at $52.95 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also added $200 million to its buyback plan.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) climbed 4.78 percent to close at $3.2900 after the company announced achievement of an enrollment milestone in its phase 2 trials for C3 Glomerulopathy. The company enrolled 23 patients.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) rose 4.61 percent to close at $16.56 amid optimism in semi space following a report AMD sales will increase "sharply" in second half of 2019 given a ramp in CPU, GPU shipments for notebooks, motherboards and servers.
Losers
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares declined 61.87 percent to close at $0.5605 after the company announced an organizational restructuring that will reduce its workforce by 50 percent.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares dropped 60.6 percent to close at $5.52 on Wednesday as bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are continuing higher following a large rally on Tuesday.
- RUHNN HOLDING LTD (NASDAQ: RUHN) shares fell 37.2 percent to close at $7.85.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) dropped 36.13 percent to close at $0.3002 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales and Q4 EPS of $(1.35).
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) dipped 31.36 percent to close at $4.0500. Advaxis priced its 2.5 million share common stock offering at $4 per share.
- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) fell 22.77 percent to close at $1.56.
- Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ: FVE) dropped 18.2 percent to close at $0.4900 continuing downward following news yesterday of the company's business arrangement restructuring with Senior Housing Properties.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) fell 13.67 percent to close at $10.36.
- Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGH) dropped 10.57 percent to close at $11.17.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares fell 10.41 percent to close at $5.51.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) dropped 10.2 percent to close at $15.05.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) dipped 9.23 percent to close at $2.46.
- StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) dropped 8.66 percent to close at $38.50 after the company announced a follow-on public offering of 19.5 million shares at $40.50 per share.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) shares declined 8.4 percent to close at $3.49.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares fell 8.09 percent to close at $10.00.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) dropped 7.57 percent to close at $7.08.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 5 percent to close at $1.14 after reporting a common stock offering.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 4.65 percent to close at $9.63 after the company reported downbeat sales for its fourth quarter and issued weak guidance for the fiscal year.
