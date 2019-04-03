40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares climbed 168.8 percent to $13.44 after the company announced it won a contract with a leading oil and gas operator for a 12-week paid feasibility study. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) rose 19.5 percent to $60.71 after the company raised Q1 sales outlook.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 16.8 percent to $6.66 after falling 10.80 percent on Tuesday.
- Precipio Inc (NASDAQ: PRPO) climbed 14.7 percent to $0.1450 after Methodist Health adopted its HemeScreen.
- China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE: CEA) rose 13.1 percent to $40.98.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) gained 12.7 percent to $51.43.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 11.3 percent to $2.37.
- Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) rose 10.7 percent to $4.5400 after the company announced preclinical data on its Novel NMDA receptor modulator demonstrated a reversal of cognitive deficits in non-human primates.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) jumped 9.7 percent to $2.3800.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) climbed 9.6 percent to $31.50 after the company announced it will be presenting at the Needham Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) gained 9.4 percent to $1.06 after appointing Linda Findley Kozlowski as President and CEO of the company. Blue Apron also reaffirmed guidance and says it sees significant improvement in Net Loss and is expected to achieve profitability on adjusted EBITDA basis for Q1 and 2019.
- MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) gained 9.3 percent to $4.0999 after entering into a framework agreement with local government to establish a national wide tourism platform.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) rose 9 percent to $8.97.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) climbed 8.8 percent to $3.4173 after the company announced achievement of an enrollment milestone in its phase 2 trials for C3 Glomerulopathy. The company enrolled 23 patients.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) rose 8.8 percent to $134.79 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) gained 8.7 percent to $29.07 after a report company sales during the second half of 2019 could increase amid a ramp in CPU, GPU shipments. Additionally, Nomura initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $33 price target.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) shares rose 8.5 percent to $11.34 after Jefferies upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $10 to $14 per share.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares surged 8.4 percent to $25.87.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) gained 8.2 percent to $15.15 as bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are continuing higher following a large rally on Tuesday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 7.4 percent to $4.6602 after surging 22.60 percent on Tuesday. Riot Blockchain posted FY18 loss of $4.33 per share on sales of $7.845 million.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) rose 7 percent to $16.42. JP Morgan upgraded Intelsat from Neutral to Overweight.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) rose 5.7 percent to $1.0500. Citigroup upgraded Ascena Retail from Sell to Neutral.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) rose 5.5 percent to $16.69 amid optimism in semi space following a report AMD sales will increase "sharply" in second half of 2019 given a ramp in CPU, GPU shipments for notebooks, motherboards and servers.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) gained 5.2 percent to $41.50 after analysts at Wolfe Research upgraded the company's stock from Underperform to Outperform.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) climbed 5.1 percent to $4.9923 after Verizon announced it turned on its 5G ultra wideband network in select areas ahead of schedule.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose 4.9 percent to $52.94 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also added $200 million to its buyback plan.
Losers
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares dipped 38 percent to $0.9125 after the company announced an organizational restructuring that will reduce its workforce by 50 percent.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) tumbled 30.2 percent to $0.3280 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales and Q4 EPS of $(1.35).
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) dipped 29.8 percent to $4.14. Advaxis priced its 2.5 million share common stock offering at $4 per share.
- Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ: FVE) dropped 19 percent to $0.4850 continuing downward following news yesterday of the company's business arrangement restructuring with Senior Housing Properties.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares fell 9.3 percent to $9.87.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) dipped 8.3 percent to $2.4850.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) dropped 7.6 percent to $7.08.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 7.3 percent to $9.36 after the company reported downbeat sales for its fourth quarter and issued weak guidance for the fiscal year.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 6 percent to $1.1285 after reporting a common stock offering.
- StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) dropped 5.8 percent to $39.69 after the company announced a follow-on public offering of 19.5 million shares at $40.50 per share.
- B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: BCOM) fell 5.4 percent to $1.9391.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) shares dropped 5.3 percent to $2.14.
- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) fell 5.1 percent to $1.9172.
