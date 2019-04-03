54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares gained 42.34 percent to close at $1.5800 on Tuesday after the company presented Ficlatuzumab results at the American Association for Cancer Research 2019 Annual Meeting.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) shares jumped 42.14 percent to close at $4.2500 after reporting Q4 results.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares gained 28.96 percent to close at $12.29 on Tuesday after the company announced positive Phase 1/2 interim data for its investigational Hemophilia gene therapy.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) rose 24.32 percent to close at $5.06 after the company announced FDA approval for its Asceniv Immune Globulin Intravenous, Human - slra 10% liquid, an intravenous immune globulin drug product for the treatment of Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency Disease, or PIDD, in adults and adolescents.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares gained 22.6 percent to close at $4.3400 in sympathy with Bitcoin which rose 20 percent to a 5 month high.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) climbed 22.42 percent to close at $4.15.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 20 percent to close at $6.48.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares climbed 16.17 percent to close at $5.03.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) rose 15.2 percent to close at $9.55 after the company announced positive results of a subgroup analysis from its SPRINT-MS Phase 2b trial of MN-166 in progressive MS.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) gained 13.46 percent to close at $2.9500 after the company reported 2018 financial results and said it expects revenue of $10 million in 2019.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares gained 13.31 percent to close at $5.96.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) surged 12.35 percent to close at $14.01.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 10.89 percent to close at $2.7500 after the company disclosed that it has been identified as a Single Vendor and received an order from a Government Ministry in Israel.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) jumped 10.85 percent to close at $7.15.
- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) rose 10.54 percent to close at $6.40 after announcing a new WiFi filter agreement and first XBAW filter product volume shipment.
- AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: APU) gained 10.5 percent to close at $34.40 after UGI announced that it would acquire 100 percent of the company's publicly held shares.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) shares gained 10.37 percent to close at $2.98.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) rose 10.36 percent to close at $2.45 after the company reported that Environment and Climate Change Canada has approved its Rollo Bay production facility for the commercial production of AquAdvantage Salmon.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) gained 10.11 percent to close at $15.69.
- SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) climbed 9.82 percent to close at $3.69. SunOpta acquired Sanmark in a transaction valued at €3 million.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) rose 9.65 percent to close at $12.61.
- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) gained 8.33 percent to close at $17.29 after the company reported 2018 revenue of $3.44 million from $2.57 million in the previous year.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 7.86 percent to close at $3.9800.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) climbed 7.14 percent to close at $11.70.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares gained 6.04 percent to close at $55.33 after the company reported strong March operating metrics and announced better-than-expected Q1 guidance.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares gained 5.41 percent to close at $2.7300. Idera Pharmaceuticals highlighted presentation of ILLUMINATE-101 data demonstrating tilsotolimod activates innate and adaptive immunity as monotherapy in patients with refractory solid tumors at the AACR 2019 Annual Meeting.
Losers
- Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares tumbled 47.06 percent to close at $0.9000 on Tuesday after the company received a complete response letter from the FDA addressing deficiencies in its New Drug Application for Gimoti.
- Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ: FVE) shares declined 37.98 percent to close at $0.5990 after the company announced the restructuring of business arrangements with Senior Housing Properties. This includes a $25 million short-term revolving credit facility provided by Senior Housing Properties Trust.
- Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) fell 35.83 percent to close at $4.4600 after the company withdrew its application for premarket notification 510(k) regulatory clearance of j-plasma/renuvion for use in dermal resurfacing procedures.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares fell 24.23 percent to close at $1.47 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) declined 20 percent to close at $7.20. Concrete Pumping reported commencement of exchange offer and consent solicitation relating to outstanding warrants.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) dipped 19.32 percent to close at $14.20 after the company provided Q2 sales guidance and FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) declined 15.65 percent to close at $0.9700 after the company filed for a ~2.8 million share common stock offering issuable to Triton Funds LP.
- Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SNH) declined 15.38 percent to close at $10.12 after the company announced an agreement with Five Star to help the company financially by obtaining 85 percent ownership of Five Star.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) dropped 14.15 percent to close at $1.7600. NewLink Genetics highlighted presentation of Phase 2 results for NLG207 in ovarian cancer at the AACR 2019.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) dipped 13.26 percent to close at $4.12 after gaining 26.67 percent on Monday.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) fell 13.04 percent to close at $7.00 on no news catalyst.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) fell 12.81 percent to close at $55.36 after the company reported-worse-than expected Q2 results and lowered FY19 EPS growth guidance.
- Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ: PULM) dipped 12.55 percent to close at $2.0200. Pulmatrix on Monday filed for a 937.5k unit offering.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) declined 11.68 percent to close at $5.39 on Tuesday after jumping 25.26 percent on Monday.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) dipped 11.39 percent to close at $4.51. Celldex highlighted presentation of interim results from Phase 1 study of CD40 agonist CDX-1140 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) dropped 10.93 percent to close at $11.00.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) declined 10.8 percent to close at $5.70.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped 10.59 percent to close at $3.80.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) fell 10.23 percent to close at $3.86 after jumping 19.44 percent on Monday.
- Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) dropped 9.81 percent to close at $16.64 after BTIG Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) dropped 9.37 percent to close at $5.90 on Tuesday after gaining 10.15 percent on Monday.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) dropped 8.97 percent to close at $0.5681 in sympathy with Walgreens which reported worse-than-expected Q2 financial results.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) dipped 8.81 percent to close at $2.69.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) shares declined 8.42 percent to close at $4.2400 after reporting 2018 results.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) fell 7.71 percent to close at $3.23.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 7.69 percent to close at $3.00. Altimmune posted FY18 loss of $15.16 per share on sales of $10.331 million.
- UGI Corp (NYSE: UGI) dropped 7.35 percent to close at $51.32 after the company announced it would acquire AmeriGas Partners for $2.5 billion in cash and stock.
- Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) fell 5.04 percent to close at $62.31 after the CFO resigned from the company.
