51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares climbed 35.1 percent to $12.87 after the company announced positive Phase 1/2 interim data for its investigational Hemophilia gene therapy.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) climbed 32.3 percent to $5.39 after the company announced FDA approval for its Asceniv Immune Globulin Intravenous, Human - slra 10% liquid, an intravenous immune globulin drug product for the treatment of Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency Disease, or PIDD, in adults and adolescents.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) gained 23.7 percent to $3.6971 after reporting Q4 results.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares rose 23.1 percent to $6.48.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares gained 19.5 percent to $4.23 in sympathy with Bitcoin which rose 20 percent to a 5 month high.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) shares climbed 17.8 percent to $3.18.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 15.6 percent to $2.8660 after the company disclosed that it has been identified as a Single Vendor and received an order from a Government Ministry in Israel.
- AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: APU) gained 12.1 percent to $34.88 after UGI announced that it would acquire 100 percent of the company's publicly held shares.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) rose 11.3 percent to $9.23 after the company announced positive results of a subgroup analysis from its SPRINT-MS Phase 2b trial of MN-166 in progressive MS.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) gained 10.8 percent to $2.88 after the company reported 2018 financial results and said it expects revenue of $10 million in 2019.
- SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) climbed 10.4 percent to $3.71. SunOpta acquired Sanmark in a transaction valued at €3 million.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 8.8 percent to $4.0136.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares gained 8.5 percent to $2.81. Idera Pharmaceuticals highlighted presentation of ILLUMINATE-101 data demonstrating tilsotolimod activates innate and adaptive immunity as monotherapy in patients with refractory solid tumors at the AACR 2019 Annual Meeting.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) climbed 8.4 percent to $ 11.84.
- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) gained 7.8 percent to $17.20 after the company reported 2018 revenue of $3.44 million from $2.57 million in the previous year.
- Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) gained 7.4 percent to $3.48.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares rose 7.2 percent to $1.19 after the company presented Ficlatuzumab results at the American Association for Cancer Research 2019 Annual Meeting.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) gained 7 percent to $3.3150.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 6.9 percent to $14.80 after climbing 10.27 percent on Monday.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) rose 6.3 percent to $2.3600 after the company reported that Environment and Climate Change Canada has approved its Rollo Bay production facility for the commercial production of AquAdvantage Salmon.
- Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) gained 6.1 percent to $23.58 after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price from $20 to $34.
- Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) gained 4 percent to $76.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised its full-year guidance.
Losers
- Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares dipped 46.2 percent to $0.9144 after the company received a complete response letter from the FDA addressing deficiencies in its New Drug Application for Gimoti.
- Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) dropped 44.9 percent to $3.83 after the company withdrew its application for premarket notification 510(k) regulatory clearance of j-plasma/renuvion for use in dermal resurfacing procedures.
- Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ: FVE) shares fell 35.3 percent to $0.6250 after the company announced the restructuring of business arrangements with Senior Housing Properties. This includes a $25 million short-term revolving credit facility provided by Senior Housing Properties Trust.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) dropped 30.4 percent to $0.7999 after the company filed for a ~2.8 million share common stock offering issuable to Triton Funds LP.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares fell 25.7 percent to $1.4415 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SNH) dropped 18.4 percent to $9.76 after the company announced an agreement with Five Star to help the company financially by obtaining 85 percent ownership of Five Star.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) dipped 17.7 percent to $7.41. Concrete Pumping reported commencement of exchange offer and consent solicitation relating to outstanding warrants.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) dropped 17 percent to $14.60 after the company provided Q2 sales guidance and FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) shares tumbled 14.8 percent to $5.20.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) fell 13.9 percent to $4.1143 after gaining 26.67 percent on Monday.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) fell 13.1 percent to $5.30 after jumping 25.26 percent on Monday.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) dipped 12.2 percent to $55.75 after the company reported-worse-than expected Q2 results and lowered FY19 EPS growth guidance.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) fell 10.7 percent to $3.84 after jumping 19.44 percent on Monday.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) fell 10.3 percent to $5.84 after gaining 10.15 percent on Monday.
- Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) dropped 10.1 percent to $16.59 after BTIG Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) shares declined 10.1 percent to $2.0300 after reporting 2018 results.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) fell 9.9 percent to $3.1557.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) dropped 9.5 percent to $1.8550. NewLink Genetics highlighted presentation of Phase 2 results for NLG207 in ovarian cancer at the AACR 2019.
- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) dipped 9 percent to $1.92.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) dropped 7.6 percent to $0.5764 in sympathy with Walgreens which reported worse-than-expected Q2 financial results.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 8.6 percent to $2.9715. Altimmune posted FY18 loss of $15.16 per share on sales of $10.331 million.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) shares declined 8 percent to $4.26 after reporting 2018 results.
- Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) fell 7.3 percent to $60.87 after the CFO resigned from the company.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares gained 6 percent to $55.29 after the company reported strong March operating metrics and announced better-than-expected Q1 guidance.
- UGI Corp (NYSE: UGI) dropped 6 percent to $52.08 after the company announced it would acquire AmeriGas Partners for $2.5 billion in cash and stock.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) fell 6 percent to $5.67 after rising 5.79 percent on Monday.
- UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) fell 6 percent to $52.08. UGI announced plans to acquire 100 percent of the publicly held units of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: APU). UGI raised its quarterly dividend from $0.26 to $0.30 per share and lowered its FY19 adjusted EPS guidance.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) fell 5.7 percent to $4.01 after reporting downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said it will present late-breaking abstract at ATS meeting from May 17-22.
- Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ: PULM) dipped 4.1 percent to $2.2150. Pulmatrix on Monday filed for a 937.5k unit offering.
