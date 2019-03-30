Barron's Picks And Pans: DowDuPont, Wells Fargo, Zoetis And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story offers a head-to-head matchup of the two leading U.S. telecoms.

Other featured articles examine prospects for an industrial giant undergoing a colossal restructuring and a big bank making a clean break

Also, how to play animal health and a low-key electronics outfit on a run.

"AT&T vs. Verizon: Our Call" by Nicholas Jasinski points out that archrivals AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) are pursuing diverging strategies. Barron's believes one of the stocks is a great value.

In "Animal-Health Is Entering a New Stage. How Investors Can Play It.," Lawrence C. Strauss suggests that people are spending more on their cats and dogs, while the livestock business continues to grow. What does that mean for Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS)?

Andrew Bary's "How the Dow Spinoff Could Unlock Value and Offer a Rich Dividend" discusses what investors need to know now that the colossal restructuring of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) is about to kick off.

Amphenol Corporation (NASDAQ: APH) has quietly outperformed the S&P 500 index over the past five years, according to The S&P 500 Is Sluggish Compared With This Low-Key Electronics Company" by Jack Hough. See why gains likely will continue.

In Ben Walsh's "Wells Fargo Makes a Clean Break," see what it means for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) that CEO Tim Sloan finally has stepped down and why he likely will be replaced by an outsider. But why didn't it happen much sooner?

