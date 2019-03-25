TRX Goes Live On eToro Plus Justin Sun To Build A Monument In The Memory Of Ethereum

TRX support brings the total number of assets eToro trading platform to 15.

TRX will be added to eToro’s CryptoPortfolio.

Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum “will be remembered for his tremendous contribution in blockchain industry.”

The leading social trading platform, eToro is reported to have added support for Tron (TRX). eToro is among the world's fasted growing cryptocurrency investment platforms. It boasts of having more than 10 million customers.

Starting today, TRX will be available for buying and selling on the social trading platform. TRX support brings the total number of assets on the platform to 15. The CEO of eToro Yoni Assia said in a comment:

“TRON is making fast progress towards lofty ambitions, and has rightly garnered the attention of the crypto community. Given the relative youth of blockchain technology, investors in crypto-assets are investing in big ideas and seeking out companies that execute on big ideas. Tron certainly ticks that box. At eToro we look to offer investors access to crypto-assets that already have some clear success behind them.”

The founder of Tron Justin Sun said that support on eToro is a step in the right direction and will help the network expand to new regions around the world. Sun said:

“With our listing on eToro, we’re giving TRX holders another great platform on which to manage their assets. These steps will help grow the blockchain community and expand our reach around the world.”

In addition to the above support, TRX will be added to eToro’s CryptoPortfolio. The portfolio was introduced to help investors diversify their investments.

In other news, Justin Sun shared on Twitter on March 24 that once Tron succeeds, the network will erect a monument in memory of Ethereum. He added that Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum “will be remembered for his tremendous contribution in blockchain industry.”

Image sourced from Pixabay