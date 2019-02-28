WATCH LIVE: Detroit Blockchain & Fintech Pitchfest

The Detroit Blockchain & Fintech Pitchfest is the next step in the evolution of Detroit's blossoming blockchain & fintech communities.

Detroit and the Midwest region as a whole lack comprehensive blockchain educational programming that explains the why and how of the industry in a manner that is useful to builders and businesses. The pitchfest will create this environment by inviting established blockchain & fintech businesses from the Midwest and select companies from around the globe to showcase their startups and product concepts.

Watch the event live in the video below:

See Also: Detroit Blockchain Center Hosting Inaugural Blockchain, Fintech 'Pitchfest'