71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares gained 34.82 percent to close at $3.33 on Tuesday amid strength in the cryptocurrency market.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) shares rose 26.83 percent to close at $8.65 on Tuesday.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) rose 24.73 percent to close at $36.37 after the company initiated a process to review strategic alternatives for its cariflex business and the company announced a $50 million stock buyback.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) climbed 23.7 percent to close at $5.48 after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) rose 20.52 percent to close at $10.63.
- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) shares climbed 19.8 percent to close at $5.99.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares climbed 19.4 percent to close at $12.00 after reporting a distribution agreement with Bragenix LTDA in Brazil.
- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) gained 19.31 percent to close at $2.41.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) jumped 18.92 percent to close at $3.96.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares rose 18.88 percent to close at $7.43.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) surged 16.64 percent to close at $8.90.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shares jumped 16.12 percent to close at $18.58.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) shares rose 15.83 percent to close at $21.51 after the company beat Q4 EPS estimates despite providing FY19 sales guidance below estimates.
- Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) shares climbed 15.46 percent to close at $12.10.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) gained 14.6 percent to close at $17.74 after the company was upgraded by Citigroup from Neutral to Buy and the price target was raised from $11 to $33.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) shares gained 14.56 percent to close at $4.80.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) surged 14 percent to close at $2.28.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) rose 13.89 percent to close at $13.69.
- Ehi Car Services Ltd (NYSE: EHIC) shares surged 13.64 percent to close at $12.00 after the company received an acquisition offer for $12.25 per ADS.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) surged 13.51 percent to close at $5.63.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) climbed 12.69 percent to close at $18.21 following Q4 results.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 12.27 percent to close at $22.15.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) gained 11.36 percent to close at $10.00.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) shares rose 11.3 percent to close at $6.70.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) gained 11.03 percent to close at $8.05 on Tuesday.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares rose 11 percent to close at $2.22.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) gained 10.96 percent to close at $7.49 on Tuesday. Bausch Health acquired Eton Pharmaceuticals' EM-100 investigational eye drop for the treatment of itchy eyes associated with allergies.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) rose 10.95 percent to close at $6.08.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares climbed 10.52 percent to close at $33.82 after receiving RMB 450 million loan approval from Bank of China.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) gained 10.32 percent to close at $4.49.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 9.31 percent to close at $3.17.
- Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) rose 9.04 percent to close at $12.79 after the company rejected a $12.50 per share acquisition offer from Canyon Capital Advisors and Platinum Equity.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) climbed 8.2 percent to close at $4.0900.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) rose 7.32 percent to close at $6.45.
- Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRC) climbed 7.22 percent to close at $3.86.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) shares gained 7.11 percent to close at $2.26.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) rose 7.01 percent to close at $5.80.
- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) rose 6.92 percent to close at $14.53 after the company reached an agreement with the State of Texas to settle claims regarding two Medicaid contracts.
- Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) gained 6.63 percent to close at $39.23 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) climbed 6.09 percent to close at $117.57 after the company reported its Phase 3 REGENERATE study of obleticholic acid patients with NASH-related liver fibrosis met its primary endpoint.
- Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) rose 5.88 percent to close at $34.41 after Citigroup upgraded the company's stock from Sell to Buy.
Losers
- Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PTX) shares dipped 68.29 percent to close at $0.3615 on Tuesday. Pernix has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) shares fell 61.13 percent to close at $1.31 after losing a debt-default trial related to the spin-off of assets into Uniti. Cowen & Co. downgraded Windstream from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $8 to $1.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) declined 37.39 percent to close at $12.51 after its largest customer, Windstream, lost a debt-default trial related to Windstream's spin off of assets into Uniti. Cowen & Co. downgraded Uniti Group from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares fell 25.92 percent to close at $6.23 after the company lowered its FY18 guidance.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) declined 23.91 percent to close at $8.75.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) dropped 18.22 percent to close at $2.20 after entering into an amendment agreement with Hercules Capital.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) fell 17.06 percent to close at $29.21. Fresh Del Monte Produce posted Q4 adjusted loss of $0.43 per share on sales of $1.045 billion.
- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) shares dropped 16.51 percent to close at $6.22 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares fell 16.2 percent to close at $3.62.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) dropped 14.52 percent to close at $3.59.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) shares declined 12.75 percent to close at $11.09.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) fell 12.19 percent to close at $3.17.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) dipped 11.22 percent to close at $7.99.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares dropped 11.12 percent to close at $8.31.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) shares fell 10.99 percent to close at $4.21.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) shares dipped 10.77 percent to close at $14.99.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) shares fell 10.75 percent to close at $14.69.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) dropped 10.71 percent to close at $12.50.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares fell 10.66 percent to close at $6.12.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) declined 10.18 percent to close at $2.47.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares dipped 9.29 percent to close at $16.41 on Tuesday.
- The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) fell 9.25 percent to close at $5.59.
- PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) dropped 8.71 percent to close at $30.81.
- National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPK) shares fell 8.17 percent to close at $119.84.
- NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE: NCS) dropped 7.82 percent to close at $7.07 after DA Davidson downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $7.50 to $4.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares fell 7.25 percent to close at $3.0700.
- The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) fell 6.95 percent to close at $117.50. Middleby named Timothy Fitzgerald as CEO.
- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) dropped 6.48 percent to close at $42.99 after the company missed Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) fell 4.76 percent to close at $77.03 after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) dropped 4.73 percent to close at $15.12 after the company provided low Q4 and FY18 EPS guidance. JP Morgan initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive with an Underweight rating and a $14 price target.
Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.