54 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares climbed 30.5 percent to $3.2224 amid strength in the cryptocurrency market.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) climbed 28.4 percent to $37.45 after the company initiated a process to review strategic alternatives for its cariflex business and the company announced a $50 million stock buyback.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares rose 28.3 percent to $12.89 after reporting a distribution agreement with Bragenix LTDA in Brazil.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares surged 23.1 percent to $48.00.
- Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) shares rose 19.5 percent to $12.52.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) gained 18.5 percent to $5.25 after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) surged 16.3 percent to $2.35.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) jumped 15.7 percent to $8.83.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) shares gained 15.4 percent to $21.43 after the company beat Q4 EPS estimates despite providing FY19 sales guidance below estimates.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) rose 14 percent to $0.40 as hearing that the company won Health Canada approval for its PXP System for automated processing of bone marrow cells.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) climbed 13.9 percent to $126.18 after the company reported its Phase 3 REGENERATE study of obleticholic acid patients with NASH-related liver fibrosis met its primary endpoint.
- Ehi Car Services Ltd (NYSE: EHIC) shares gained 13.7 percent to $12.01 after the company received an acquisition offer for $12.25 per ADS.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 12.8 percent to $3.27.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) climbed 12.7 percent to $5.59.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) rose 12.3 percent to $18.14 following Q4 results.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) gained 11.6 percent to $13.41.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shares rose 11 percent to $17.78.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) climbed 10.8 percent to $6.66.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares gained 10.2 percent to $33.73 after receiving RMB 450 million loan approval from Bank of China.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) climbed 10.2 percent to $4.1650.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) shares rose 10 percent to $2.3216.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) gained 9.4 percent to $7.46.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 9.3 percent to $16.92 after the company was upgraded by Citigroup from Neutral to Buy and the price target was raised from $11 to $33.
- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) rose 8.3 percent to $14.72 after the company reached an agreement with the State of Texas to settle claims regarding two Medicaid contracts.
- Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRC) gained 7.8 percent to $3.88.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) surged 7.1 percent to $5.80.
- Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) gained 6.3 percent to $12.47 after the company rejected a $12.50 per share acquisition offer from Canyon Capital Advisors and Platinum Equity.
- Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) climbed 6 percent to $34.45 after Citigroup upgraded the company's stock from Sell to Buy.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) gained 5.8 percent to $23.00 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.1451 to $0.1551 per share.
- Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) gained 5.4 percent to $38.76 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) rose 4.1 percent to $10.35 after the company announced early enrollment of its Phase 2b study of Seladelpar in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) rose 3.8 percent to $103.80 after reporting upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
Losers
- Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PTX) shares tumbled 64.2 percent to $0.4078 after the company voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced the sale of all assets valued at $75.6 million.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) shares dipped 60.7 percent to $1.3250 after losing a debt-default trial related to the spin-off of assets into Uniti. Cowen & Co. downgraded Windstream from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $8 to $1.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) fell 37.4 percent to $12.50 after its largest customer, Windstream, lost a debt-default trial related to Windstream's spin off of assets into Uniti. Cowen & Co. downgraded Uniti Group from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares dropped 25.3 percent to $6.28 after the company lowered its FY18 guidance.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) fell 20.5 percent to $2.14 after entering into an amendment agreement with Hercules Capital.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) dropped 18.1 percent to $9.42.
- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) shares declined 14.6 percent to $6.36 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) fell 13.1 percent to $30.61. Fresh Del Monte Produce posted Q4 adjusted loss of $0.43 per share on sales of $1.045 billion.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) dropped 12.6 percent to $3.67.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares declined 12.1 percent to $8.22.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares declined 10.9 percent to $2.95.
- NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE: NCS) dropped 10.5 percent to $6.86 after DA Davidson downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $7.50 to $4.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) dipped 10.4 percent to $2.4654.
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) shares declined 10.3 percent to $5.78.
- PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) dropped 9.7 percent to $30.49.
- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) dropped 9 percent to $14.45 after the company provided low Q4 and FY18 EPS guidance. JP Morgan initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive with an Underweight rating and a $14 price target.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) shares fell 8.7 percent to $4.32.
- The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) declined 8.3 percent to $115.87. Middleby named Timothy Fitzgerald as CEO.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) dropped 8.3 percent to $2.76.
- National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPK) shares declined 8.2 percent to $119.78.
- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) dropped 7.2 percent to $42.68 after the company missed Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) fell 5.5 percent to $76.42 after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
