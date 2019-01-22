Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Good Things Happen To Those Who Wait

Signs of weakness appear while playing on the edge.

ETH/USD must lead now or suffer for months.

BTC/USD does not work for either side of the market.

The most rising value right now is patience. In a world where everything goes faster than our mind is capable of handling, patience is today a value that is not taught and even less praised.

However, in professional trading, being patient is an asset as valuable as money. They are directly correlated, the less patience, the less performance, and vice versa.

As one of our contributors, known as Colibri Trader, wrote:

"Some traders fail to realize that to be successful will take time. They often fall prey to their own impatience in the hope of earning fast money. It could be a rough environment, and charts might be hard to read, so it is wise at times to step back in order to avoid costly mistakes. Don’t rush things out, or try to enter in a trade at all costs by just following your gut. The market could be quite tricky and often does send out the wrong signs. Wait patiently for the best opportunities to align themselves and then act mercilessly."

ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC pair insists on testing analysts' patience with their dangerous game on the edge of the bearish landscape. The setup says with clarity, perhaps excessive, that this point will not be passed and that this is the best point to enter long into the Ethereum.

The MACD in the daily range is turning bullish just above the line dividing the upside of the bearish side of the indicator. The DMI shows the bears with a slight advantage, but the fact that the bulls stay above level 20 adds bullish potential.

Perhaps too evident, although sometimes the market gifts money.

BTC/USD 240 Minute Chart

BTC/USD is currently trading at the $3,505 price level, moving away from the $3,530 price congestion resistance line.

Below the current price, the next support level is $3,460 (price congestion support). This price level separates the current, lateral scenario with the openly bearish scenario that the BTC/USD pair has already visited the first week of December. The loss of this level of support would mean moving quickly to the third level of support at $3,300 (price congestion support).

Above the current price, the first target is at $3.530 (price congestion resistance). The second resistance level is at $3,600 (price congestion resistance) and only a few dollars above the EMA50 at $3,609. The third resistance level is at $3,690 (price congestion resistance). If BTC/USD can conquer this price level, the strength of the bullish trend would quickly be tested with the SMA100 at $3,708 and then the SMA200 at $3,772.

The MACD on the 4-hour chart shows a flat profile that projects an imperfect trajectory towards an upward cut. This pattern usually produces bearish rejects.

The DMI on the 4-hour chart shows bears picking up inertia and increasing their trend strength. The bulls lose power and move below level 20, confirming the weakness of the buying side. The ADX begins to react to the bear's dominance and confirms the increase in bearish trend strength.

ETH/USD 240 Minute Chart

ETH/USD is currently trading at the $117 price level, just below the $118 resistance level (price congestion resistance).

Below the current price, the first support level is at $109.50 (price congestion support). Should the Ethereum lose this first support, the next support is at $105 (price congestion support). The third level of support is at $97 (price congestion support).

Above the current price, the first level of resistance is at $118 (price congestion resistance). Above this first resistance the most critical area of the graph is presented immediately, with a second dynamic resistance at $122 (EMA50) that would give way to a rock wall at the price level of $130 (price congestion resistance) and reinforced by the SMA100 at $131 and the SMA200 at $133.

The MACD on the 4-hour chart shows a profile similar to that of the BTC/USD pair although in this case with a little more bullish inclination and therefore, more chances of success on the bullish cross.

The DMI on the 4-hour chart also shows differences from the BTC/USD. Here the bears follow a downward trend while the bulls remain at the same level in the last few days.

XRP/USD 240 Minute Chart

XRP/USD is currently trading at the $0.317 price level, above the $0.31 support level. Of the TOP 3 components of the crypto market, XRP is the one with the best technical aspect.

Below the current price, the first level of support is $0.31 (price congestion support), followed a little lower by the second level of support at $0.308 (price congestion support). The third level of support is at $0.296 (price congestion support), a level that would already indicate a return of the XRP to the fully bearish scenario of early December.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is dynamic at $0.327 (EMA50). The second resistance level is at $0.335 (price congestion resistance), followed by an obstacle race for the SMA100 at $0.34, a price congestion resistance at $0.345 and another dynamic resistance at $0.365 (SMA200).

The MACD on the 4-hour chart shows that there was a small bearish reversal yesterday. A second bullish cross attempt may occur today.

The DMI on the 4-hour chart shows the bears in an apparent decline. The bulls copy and withdraw as well, which shows a lack of confidence on both sides of the market.