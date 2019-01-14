Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: The Ground Is Not Far, But We Can Still Visit Floor -1, Bargains Section!

A weekend of expected falls at frontier levels.

ETH/BTC leads the way in the most effective analysis.

The current scenario can be stretched longer than desired.

The weekend ends with major technical breaks in Bitcoin and Ethereum, while the Ripple holds the minimum above the support level.

The ETH/BTC chart is currently the best roadmap we can have. This graph has gone to pick up the extended support and touched it with surgical precision. At the moment it recovers a few cents, drawing a small green candle.

The technical indicators in ETH/BTC help us to visualize the scenario for the coming weeks.

The MACD in the daily range is crossed down but in the positive territory of the indicator. Market weakness will remain at least until the mid-zone is reached, with another possible uptrend if it does not fall from that point.

The DMI in the daily range shows a slight advantage for Bitcoin buyers but without gaining distance from those who opt for the Ethereum. Also, both sides maintain significant levels of trend strength.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at the $3,590 price level. Yesterday it broke below the $3,600 price congestion support level. It stopped at a lower support level of $3,500 (price congestion support), and today it is trying to make an upward move that appears little outpaced.

If it continues to move lower, the next support level is at $3,275 (price congestion support). This support is a critical level, as losing it would likely lead to new relative lows in the second support zone at $2,890 (price congestion support).

Above the current price, the first resistance level for the BTC/USD pair is $3,600 (price congestion resistance). The second resistance level that Bitcoin will have to face is $3,900 (price congestion resistance), followed immediately by the psychological level of $4,000 (round number) and by the EMA50 at $4,030. It is a formidable obstacle above the BTC/USD.

The MACD in the daily range shows a bearish cross in the negative zone of the indicator. As expected, when reaching the zero level sales appeared, and now we should wait to see when the second cross attempt occurs.

The DMI in the daily range shows the bulls losing momentum and moving below the ADX line. This setup is not favorable for the market. For their part, the bears have barely increased activity despite the falls over the weekend, so the bear side does not show robustness either.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

The ETH/USD is currently trading at the $118.4 price level, after having lost support due to price congestion at $125. It has stopped at the same fragile support level as the BTC/USD. Like the whole market is trying to move up, but they are no apparent strength.

In case the ETH/USD loses the current level, the next support level is $110 (price congestion support). The second support level is already below the $100 barrier, namely at $95 (price congestion support) and the last safe point before moving to new relative lows.

Above the current price, the Ethereum scenario is no better than Bitcoin. The first resistance level is at $125 (price congestion resistance), a level that gives passage to an area of extraordinary strength, first with the EMA50 at $136, followed by a resistance level of price congestion at $142 and as a final challenge, at the price level of $155 will meet the SMA100 and a price congestion resistance.

The MACD shows a similar profile to the ETH/BTC pair. It is crossed down in the positive zone of the indicator. How this indicator reacts when it reaches the zero lines will be crucial not only for Ethereum but for the whole crypto market.

The DMI in the daily range shows the bulls in a slight decrease but still above level 20. The bears started last January 9th a bullish attempt, but for now, the ADX has contained them. A break of the bears above the ADX would give the signal for a new bearish stretch that could last several days.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

The XRP/USD pair is currently trading at the $0.324 price level and holds price congestion support at $0.32. In the event the session worsens, the XRP/USD pair may be the weakest of the three, as the first support level is at $0.29 (price congestion support). If it loses this support, we will see new relative lows.

Above the current price, the challenges facing the XRP are not easy either. The first resistance level is $0.345 (price congestion resistance). The XRP also has its particular difficulty at $0.367 (price congestion resistance and EMA50). Above this resistance level, the "big jump" to the next resistance level at $0.41 (price congestion resistance, SMA100, and SMA200).

The MACD in the daily range in the XRP/USD pair shows a development more advanced than Bitcoin or Ethereum. The indicator reached the zero level and failed, crossing downwards. The cross-over is not very inclined and remains close to the midpoint, so a second attempt seems assured.

The DMI in the daily range shows the bulls in a slight but constant retreat, while the bears manage to break up the ADX and gain options to continue leading in the short term.