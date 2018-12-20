58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares jumped 78.76 percent to close at $6.65 on Wednesday.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) shares gained 37.61 percent to close at $3.00 after the company announced it has begun development on a new steering system for Chrysler's Autonomous Vehicle Project.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares surged 20.19 percent to close at $3.87 on Wednesday.
- Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares gained 19.84 percent to close at $2.9600 after the company announced a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly to develop novel immunotherapies. Aduro is set to received $12 million upfront.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) gained 19.75 percent to close at $5.70.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) shares climbed 18.77 percent to close at $4.5250.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) shares climbed 17.04 percent to close at $4.6700 after the company announced a $5 million buyback and issued FY19 guidance.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) surged 15.2 percent to close at $9.55.
- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) rose 13.88 percent to close at $2.79.
- ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) jumped 13.75 percent to close at $30.78. ABM posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.58 per share on sales of $1.65 billion.
- Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) shares jumped 13.68 percent to close at $23.43 after Bloomberg reported that Stonepeak Infrastructure is considering a deal to buy the company.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) surged 13.58 percent to close at $22.67 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) rose 23.29 percent to close at $3.6400 after the company announced an amendment to its license agreement with the University of Virgia Licensing & Ventures Group. The company must commence Phase 3 trial of AD04 for AUD in 2019.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) shares rose 13.28 percent to close at $14.76 after dropping 9.83 percent on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Rent-A-Center from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) gained 13.14 percent to close at $3.53.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) climbed 12.76 percent to close at $3.80.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares climbed 12.18 percent to close at $2.67.
- Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) shares rose 12.15 percent to close at $17.54 after the company reported a deal to be purchased by Centerbridge at $17.75 per share in cash.
- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) surged 12.09 percent to close at $5.47.
- Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) rose 11.75 percent to close at $3.90.
- StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) shares jumped 10.13 percent to close at $2.50 on Wednesday.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares rose 9.52 percent to close at $6.90.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) gained 9.22 percent to close at $3.91.
- NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NRCG) shares rose 9.11 percent to close at $8.86.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) shares rose 8.85 percent to close at $14.64 after reporting systemwide approval for SkinTE.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) shares gained 8.77 percent to close at $2.48.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) climbed 7.94 percent to close at $2.99.
- Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) rose 6.93 percent to close at $23.75 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter sales guidance.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 6.78 percent to close at $1.89 on continued strength in cryptocurrency markets.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) gained 6.38 percent to close at $3.00. FTE Networks reported a $4 million buyback plan.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) shares climbed 5.97 percent to close at $17.74.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) shares climbed 5.04 percent to close at $38.55 after the company beat Q2 EPS estimates but missed on sales.
- Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) shares rose 4.69 percent to close at $12.51 after the company announced a $100 million common stock buyback.
Losers
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) shares tumbled 47.5 percent to close at $3.89 on Wednesday after the company late Tuesday reported a 'significant' reduction in investment in the SRF231 program.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares fell 15.82 percent to close at $3.46.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) shares declined 15.71 percent to close at $17.27.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares fell 15.5 percent to close at $47.17.
- NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE: NCS) dropped 14.29 percent to close at $8.34 following Q4 results.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) declined 14.22 percent to close at $7.06. Credit Suisse downgraded FTS International from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $15 to $8.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) fell 14.09 percent to close at $2.56.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) dipped 13.57 percent to close at $7.90.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) fell 13.42 percent to close at $3.8700.
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) dipped 13.3 percent to close at $3.26.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares declined 13.13 percent to close at $2.91.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) dropped 12.69 percent to close at $14.24.
- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) fell 12.63 percent to close at $21.86. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CIRCOR from Buy to Hold.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) shares declined 12.23 percent to close at $10.48.
- FedEx Corporatio (NYSE: FDX) dropped 12.16 percent to close at $162.51. FedEx reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its FY2019 earnings guidance.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) shares dropped 12.07 percent to close at $3.06.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) dipped 12.02 percent to close at $2.0500. Social Reality named Michael Malone as its new Chief Financial Officer.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) dropped 11.89 percent to close at $2.0000.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) fell 11.77 percent to close at $6.07.
- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) declined 11.42 percent to close at $0.2902 on continued weakness after the company on Monday announced it was unable to regain NASDAQ compliance and anticipates the stock will be delisted.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) dropped 10.92 percent to close at $4.1600.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM) shares tumbled 10.77 percent to close at $25.43.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares fell 8.7 percent to close at $2.10.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NASDAQ: CBB) declined 7.65 percent to close at $7.73.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) declined 6.75 percent to close at $3.59. Optical Cable posted a Q4 loss of $0.05 per share on sales of $20.3 million.
