44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares gained 36.3 percent to $4.3885.

NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares jumped 19.8 percent to $10.40.

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) surged 19.2 percent to $2.1100 on continued strength in cryptocurrency markets.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares rose 17.7 percent to $4.3770.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) shares gained 17.1 percent to $4.46.

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) jumped 17.1 percent to $31.67. ABM posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.58 per share on sales of $1.65 billion.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) climbed 16.7 percent to $23.30 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) shares gained 16.5 percent to $4.6500 after the company announced a $5 million buyback and issued FY19 guidance.

Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares jumped 15.8 percent to $2.86 after the company announced a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly to develop novel immunotherapies. Aduro is set to received $12 million upfront.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) climbed 15.3 percent to $23.02 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) shares gained 14.5 percent to $15.40 after reporting systemwide approval for SkinTE.

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) shares climbed 13.6 percent to $19.01.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) rose 13.2 percent to $3.3400 after the company announced an amendment to its license agreement with the University of Virgia Licensing & Ventures Group. The company must commence Phase 3 trial of AD04 for AUD in 2019.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) gained 12.6 percent to $4.03.

Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) shares rose 12.4 percent to $17.58 after the company reported a deal to be purchased by Centerbridge at $17.75 per share in cash.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) gained 12 percent to $24.90.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NRCG) shares rose 10.7 percent to $8.99.

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) climbed 10.1 percent to $3.05.

FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) gained 9.9 percent to $3.1000. FTE Networks reported a $4 million buyback plan.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) shares rose 8.6 percent to $12.98 after the company announced a $100 million common stock buyback.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) gained 7.8 percent to $15.68.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) shares rose 7.4 percent to $13.99 after dropping 9.83 percent on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Rent-A-Center from Market Perform to Outperform.

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) shares gained 7.4 percent to $2.4488.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) rose 7.3 percent to $37.45 after dropping 3.64 percent on Tuesday.

My Size Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ) gained 7.2 percent to $0.8150 after the company launched their online store "Modelista" that showcases their MySizeID mobile measurement technology.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) climbed 7 percent to $94.01 after the company updated its 2019 production and capital spend guidance and raised its quarterly dividend.

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) gained 6.8 percent to $42.17. Citigroup upgraded FibroGen from Neutral to Buy.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) rose 6.8 percent to $23.73 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter sales guidance.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) gained 6.8 percent to $4.73.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) shares climbed 6.1 percent to $38.93 after the company beat Q2 EPS estimates but missed on sales.

Losers

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) shares dipped 31.1 percent to $5.11 after the company late Tuesday reported a 'significant' reduction in investment in the SRF231 program.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) dropped 13.4 percent to $7.12. Credit Suisse downgraded FTS International from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $15 to $8.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) dipped 12.6 percent to $0.2864 on continued weakness after the company on Monday announced it was unable to regain NASDAQ compliance and anticipates the stock will be delisted.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) dropped 11.6 percent to $3.95.

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares declined 10.2 percent to $2.0650.

FedEx Corporatio (NYSE: FDX) fell 9.6 percent to $167.24. FedEx reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its FY2019 earnings guidance.

NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE: NCS) dipped 9.4 percent to $8.82 following Q4 results.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NASDAQ: CBB) dropped 8.6 percent to $7.65.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) shares fell 8.2 percent to $3.1950.

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares dropped 6.6 percent to $3.1300.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) shares tumbled 6.6 percent to $4.4264.

Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) declined 5.7 percent to $3.63. Optical Cable posted a Q4 loss of $0.05 per share on sales of $20.3 million.

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) dipped 5.7 percent to $2.7446 after the company announced a public offering of 1.2 million shares at $2.45 per share.

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) fell 4.8 percent to $23.84. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CIRCOR from Buy to Hold.