In November we wrote about October’s flight to safety in the OTC Markets, as multi-national conglomerates like Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) and BASF SE (OTCQX: BASFY) saw huge jumps in monthly dollar volume. This was a far cry from September when most of the securities with the highest dollar volume on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets were in emerging industries like cannabis and crypto.

According to data from OTC Markets, November was a bit of an amalgamation of the previous two months, at least on OTCQX.

OTCQX

Four of the top five stocks with the highest dollar volume in November on OTCQX were established corporations. Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche, French food conglomerate Danone, and Spanish energy company Repsol S.A. all reprised their spots on the list, while German chemical giant BASF SE was replaced by British tobacco firm Imperial Brands.

At the same time, Grayscale-sponsored Bitcoin Investment Trust was the third most-traded security of the month. Over $276,000 traded in November, the most since August.

The changes to the top five signal that while investors are still favoring names in known industries, they are not quite done with sectors like crypto, despite recent headlines.

Company Country November Volume ($) Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY) Switzerland $661,432,699 Danone France $332,105,332 Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) USA $276,976,942 Repsol S.A. (OTCQX: REPYY) Spain $186,104,485 Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX: IMBBY)

United Kingdom $182,737,306

OTCQB

The story on OTC Markets’ venture tier, OTCQB, is the popularity of government-sponsored mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Though cannabis stocks represent five of the top 10 most active stocks on the OTCQB last month, the common and preferred shares of Fannie and Freddie represented four of the top five most-active securities. $30.86 billion exchanged hands on the OTC Markets in November, and Fannie and Freddie accounted for just over $500 million of that volume.

This dramatic increase in volume came during a month in which homebuilder and housing sentiment dropped to a two-year low among consumers thanks to rising interest rates. At the start of November, interest rates for a 30-year fixed mortgage hit an eight-year high of 5.05, though it fell to 4.75 percent at the start of December.

Interestingly the two preferred shares outperformed their common share counterparts. Fannie and Freddie’s preferred shares rose 11 and 7 percent respectively in November, compared to common share declines of 12 and 8.5 percent.

Company Country November Volume ($) Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAS) USA $200,655,061 CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) USA $196,165,693 Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKJ) USA $141,120,588 Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) USA $95,543,676 Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) USA $71,715,006

Click here to see the full list of November’s most active over-the-counter securities, along with their respective November dollar volume.

Click here to see the full list of October’s most active over-the-counter securities, along with their respective October dollar volume.

Click here to see the full list of September’s most active over-the-counter securities, along with their respective September, dollar volume.

OTC Markets is a content partner of Benzinga