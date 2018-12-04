Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: The Buzzword Is "The Bottom"

A minimum price does not ensure a "bottom” but a good opportunity.

These are moments for traders, action, and protection.

The market smells of bullish anxiety, so we there is also a bearish potential.

It is understandable that everyone asks the same question. The market has been going down all year and everyone, absolutely everyone, is waiting for the moment to see the market going up definitively.

Has the Crypto market hit the ground?

Looking at the graphs, we could quickly say yes, that at least Bitcoin and Ethereum are moving into a tight price range at the annual lows. On the XRP/USD it would not be correct to say that, because the XRP/USD left the technical bottom at $0.25 back in September.

However, that the BTC/USD and the ETH/USD are moving into a support price zone is not enough. It is not possible to see a market bottom in advance due to the volatility in this kind of scenarios.

We can only assume, following patterns and indicators, that there is a high probability that a medium-term bottom is forming.

Nothing more.

BTC/USD 240-Minutes.

The BTC/USD is currently trading at the $3.945 price level. During the Asian session it has dropped as low as $3.750, but at this time the BTC/USD recovers support at $3.930 (price congestion support).

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $4.072 (EMA50) followed by the SMA100 at $4.273. The second resistance level is at $4.400 (price congestion resistance). This price level is critical in the short term. A close above this resistance level would change the situation of the BTC/USD to bullish in the short term. The target would be at $5,250, where the SMA200 meets the long-term bearish channel extension line.

Below the current price, the first support is at the already mentioned level of $3.930. The second support level is at $3,250 (price congestion support). Between the two levels of strong support, there are two less important ones at $3,750 and $3,250. The third level of support is at $2,880 (price congestion support). In my view, this would be a possible level to buy if a terminal movement occurs before a bullish turn.

The MACD at 240 Minutes shows a divergent price structure but with many difficulties to overcome for the average line of this indicator. In the daily range, the MACD has a bullish cross, so the underlying force moves to positive territory.

The 240-Minute DMI shows both sides of the market are at the same level. Bears are a bit ahead of the Bulls, who are fighting to beat the first ones and start leading the BTC/USD soon.

XRP/USD 240-Minutes.

The XRP/USD is currently trading at the $0.354 price level. On November 24th, the XRP/USD lost the $0.413 level and since then has been moving in a sideways range.

Below the current price, the first support for the XRP/USD is $0.345 (price congestion support). The second support level is at $0.323 (relative low price). The third support level is $0.320 (price congestion support).

Above the current price, the first resistance level for the XRP/USD is at $0.365 (price congestion resistance). Above this price level, the second resistance level is at $0.372 (EMA50). The third resistance level is at $0.402 (SMA100). It is the last barrier before the critical cap at $0.413 (price congestion resistance). Above this price, the XRP/USD could move up fast.

The MACD at 240-Minutes shows a favorable structure for a bullish cross. It is not divergent with the price, which subtracts the upside potential. We should not forget that the Ripple is now in a phase in which its behavior is going to be relatively worse than that of Bitcoin or Ethereum.

The 240-Minute DMI shows that Bears and Bulls are at similar levels. The last ones do not get past the ADX, but their trajectory is bullish. Bears, on the other hand, reduce their activity and aim at lower levels.

ETH/USD 240-Minutes.

The ETH/USD is currently trading at the $111.39 price level after dropping the annual low to $100.85. At these levels, money appears and keeps Ethereum above $100.

Below the current price, the first support level is at the annual minimum mentioned. It is not very consistent support, but if the ETH/USD loses it, it will send a powerful bearish signal. The second level of support is at $94.5 (price congestion support). The third level of support is at $80.5 (price congestion support). In the case of an aggressive terminal movement, this would be an ideal entry point if we know how to use protection stops.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $117.04 (EMA50). The second resistance level is at $124.5 (price congestion resistance). The third resistance level is at $126.15 (SMA100).

The MACD at 240-Minutes shows a divergent profile with the price. It is crossed down but appears to want to make another bullish attempt.

The 240-Minute DMI shows bears and bulls above the ADX line, which may favor the first one to start the move. Bulls are about to pass level 20, while the Bears are slightly above.