Bank Execs Talk Partnering With Fintechs To Solve Customer Problems

Executives from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and others described how banks and fintech companies are partnering to change the payments landscape at the 2018 Benzinga Fintech Summit in San Francisco.

Adam Carson, Chase's head of fintech partnerships; Erika Lunceford, the head of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK)'s Silicon Valley lab; Spring Labs CEO Adam Jiwan and Nancy Selph, Wells Fargo's senior vice president of advanced technology and partnerships all contributed to the discussion.

Partnerships

Chase's Carson said partnering with banks is a question of education, not sales.

“Find the people who are the keys to matchmaking and the strategizers to the fintech space. When you actively approach a bank, you should be in education mode, not selling mode,” he said.

At BNY Mellon, the company has initiated the use of dedicated focus groups on a global scale, Lunceford said.

“We are doing whatever we can to improve the process for our clients. We are always looking for something that can be integrated with our core competencies, our offerings and how we interact with clients. Those really drive us."

A Customer Focus

For Wells Fargo, the improvement of the customer experience and retail space through the use of applications is a top priority, Selph said. In terms of partnerships, the company remains focused on internal advancements, she said.

“Some of the best innovations engaged within our own organization,” Selph said. “For large banks, the internal engagement is often underestimated.”

By making everyone feel engaged and excited, Wells Fargo is able to leverage new ideas and cohesiveness, she said.

Chase's Carson said the most important aspects of financial services are security and privacy.

“We spend a lot of our time creating secure infrastructure and identity verification tools that are accurate and prevent the open sharing of customer data.”

Innovation

The execs discussed the opportunities that exist for financial companies in the realm of technological advancements and innovation.

“We focus on operational efficiency and wealth management tools, as well as blockchain, data storage and the early stages of cryptocurrency and how it comes into the space,” said BNY Mellon's Lunceford.

“We need to look at how our clients are using cryptocurrency, and we have partnered with a firm which works with startups to create these solutions.”

The 2018 Benzinga Fintech Summit is bringing together leaders in the brokerage and payments space.

