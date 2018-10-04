Market Overview

Cryptocurrencies Drop Despite New Investment From TD Ameritrade
Kiana Danial , Invest Diva  
 
October 04, 2018 2:47pm   Comments
A majority of the top 50 cryptocurrencies dropped in value on Wednesday, despite positive industry news that the TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: AMTD) is joining a group of financial corporations to back a new crypto-related exchange, ErisX. Bitcoin may even be signaling a bearish reversal.

The ErisX-TD Ameritrade Partnership

On Wednesday, ErisX announced its plans to “launch a derivatives exchange (DCM) and clearing organization (DCO) that will include fully regulated digital asset futures and spot contracts on one platform.” TD Ameritrade is among the 12 partners who invested in ErisX’s new venture. Among its partners are Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), and DRW Holdings. The partners hope to curb some of the roadblocks to broader market adoption and to “make digital currency products more accessible to retail clients.”

The Market Reaction

Regardless, the news didn’t create a bullish sentiment in the market. Some altcoins like Golem and NEM dropped by 6 percent. Ripple’s XRP, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar and Litecoine averaged a 4 percent drop by the end of the New York session. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s drops were capped by 1.2 percent.

BTC/USD Technical Analysis

Taking a closer look at BTC/USD, the price appears to be capped by the lower band of the daily Ichimoku cloud, forming a Double Top bearish reversal chart pattern.

A break below the neckline and pivot level of $6,394 could open doors for yet another visit of the $6,000 psychological level. As you can see, the lower highs are getting very close to this key support level, which could indicate a strong storm coming up. But to which direction? Only time can tell.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributors rippleCryptocurrency News Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

 

