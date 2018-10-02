Benzinga and Stockhoot Announce Partnership to Streamline Investor Access To News and Data

Benzinga, the largest financial news vendor to North American brokerages, announced today that it will partner with Stockhoot to further Stockhoot’s vision to connect independent investors to actionable trade ideas from professional traders on its social trading platform.

Using Benzinga’s APIs, Stockhoot will make additional data available to its users, such as earnings data, that will empower them to make better informed investment decisions on stock, option and cryptocurrencies trades.

“We are very excited to be involved with Stockhoot’s mission to help democratize trading ideas,” said Benzinga’s executive vice president of revenue Luke Jacobi. “The alignment of our entrepreneurial cultures makes this a terrific partnership.”

"This partnership with Benzinga infuses our platform with vital news and data to help investors and traders make better trade decisions, all in one place” said StockHoot's COO, Jitesh Parikh.

Read more about Benzinga’s news and data APIs at cloud.benzinga.com and see trade ideas at www.stockhoot.com.

About Stockhoot:

Stockhoot LLC is a Fintech company that is applying a marketplace model to sharing investment ideas. Stockhoot’s social trading platform brings together independent investors and traders in one place. This enables professional traders to share actionable stock, option and cryptocurrency recommendations and grow a subscriber base, and lets investors subscribe to traders who track the stocks they watch, with complete visibility of trader performance.

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content that is coveted by Wall Street's top traders. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets – in real-time with an unmatched caliber.

Contact:

Luke Jacobi

313-723-2000

Luke@benzinga.com