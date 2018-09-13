3 Ways Technology Is Changing The Financial Sector

The Benzinga Fintech Summit is a gathering of the top leaders in payments, lending, capital markets, blockchain and cryptocurrencies in San Francisco Nov. 14.

Here's a look at three areas of the financial industry that are being transformed by technology — and some of the fintech experts who are speaking in San Francisco this fall.

Money Transfer

Services like Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL)’s Venmo and Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ)’s Cash App give users the opportunity to transfer money with a tap of the screen.

Companies like Ripple offer a digital payment processing system for global payment transfer. Ripple Chief Marketing Strategist Cory Johnson will appear at this year’s Fintech Summit.

Mobile Banking

Financial institutions such as Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and Bank of The West have launched full-service mobile banking apps for bill payment, money transfers and check deposits.

Jacob Sorensen, interim CIO at Bank of The West, appeared as a guest speaker at the 2017 Fintech Summit. JPMorgan Chase Head of Digital Partnerships Adam Carson appears this year.

Mortgage Lending

Numerous companies like Quicken Loans, with its Rocket Mortgage app, and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C)'s CitiMortgage offer mortgage applications that are predominantly electronic. Following a recent announcement regarding the acquisition of Mortgage Lenders of America, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) will now migrate into the lending business.

Regis Hadiaris, product lead at Quicken Loans, appeared at last year's Fintech Summit. Erin Lantz, vice president and general manager of mortgages at Zillow Group, will speak at the 2018 Fintech Summit.

