In this episode, Tracey is joined by two of Zacks summer interns, Radek Gralak, a student at Loyola University Chicago, and Afree Mian, a student at Northwestern University, to discuss what the youngest Millennials are doing with their money.

The Millennials are getting old. The most common definition of the generation puts their age range from 20 to 37. That means some college students are now Generation Z. While this year's interns were still Millennials, by next year, Tracey may have to be interviewing Generation Z interns for this podcast.

Investing In A Bull Market

Most interestingly, even though the older Millennials came of age right in the middle of one of the worst recessions in U.S. history, the youngest Millennials are entering adulthood in one of the best economies of recent memory.

Not only that, given the length of the bull rally in stocks, they are entering the investing world at a time when even a 10 percent downturn in the major indexes is rare.

Some Millennial investors, if they bought the FAANG stocks, may not know what losses in investing even are.

Find out what Millennials are buying into on this week's special Millennials podcast.

Disclosure: Tracey Ryniec owns shares of FB in her personal portfolio.

