The cover story in this weekend's Barron's examines Jack Dorsey's success as a double-duty CEO.

Other featured articles include four undiscovered small-cap gems and why retailers are on the rebound.

Also, see the prospects for leading food maker and a petrochemical giant.

"How Jack Dorsey Has Led Twitter and Square to Gains" by Jon Swartz takes a look at how the Silicon Valley CEO has revived both Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ). Check out the initiatives — and the appetite for cryptocurrency — that Barron's says have energized both companies' stocks.

Andrew Bary's "Kraft Heinz Shares Are Indigestible, for Now" suggests that despite a decline in its stock price and talk of consolidation in the food business, shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) still look expensive given the food company's weak growth prospects and its vulnerability to increasing private-label competition.

In "Plastic Is Fantastic for Lyondell as It Preps for Growth," Jack Hough points out that Wall Street had been expecting a tumble in the price of polyethylene. Yet, LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) is benefiting from the shale-drilling boom and new fuel rules for ships. See why the petrochemical giant is investing as the global middle class expands.

The aim of the managers of the William Blair Small-Cap Growth fund is to discover growing companies that the market doesn't yet see or understand, according to "4 Hidden Small-Cap Gems" by Sarah Max. They believe they have found undiscovered value in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) and other picks, including a maker of cowboy boots.

See also: The Turkish Crisis: What You Need To Know About Erdogan, The Lira, Turkey

In Lawrence C. Strauss's "Rising Dividends From a Data-Center Giant," see why Barron's believes Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIX), the largest operator of data centers, is "a growth company in a REIT." The stock yields 2 percent, according to the article, and the company has been growing its disbursements "at a good clip."

"Retail Still Looks Cheap" by Ben Levisohn examines why, with consumer confidence near a multiyear high, retail sales are on the rise. See why that is a boon for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) and other retailers and how store closures fit into the picture.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Other double-duty CEOs besides Jack Dorsey

Whether a new era for the markets has begun

How to put Beyoncé and Rihanna in your portfolio

How Elon Musk's buyout plan may signal market woes ahead

A Supreme Court ruling that could pave a path to better schools

How Turkey has paid a financial price for its politics

Why gasoline prices are expected to level off this fall

How to play the British pound

Regulations that big companies may like

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

