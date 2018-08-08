AMD, Michael Kors, Twitter And Ethereum Classic: 'Fast Money' Picks For August 8

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour suggested that traders should buy Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) as it's becoming more important every day.

Karen Finerman is a buyer of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) ahead of earnings.

David Seaburg wants to buy Ethereum Classic.

Guy Adami thinks that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) should be bought.