AMD, Michael Kors, Twitter And Ethereum Classic: 'Fast Money' Picks For August 8

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2018 7:44am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour suggested that traders should buy Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) as it's becoming more important every day.

Karen Finerman is a buyer of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) ahead of earnings.

David Seaburg wants to buy Ethereum Classic.

Guy Adami thinks that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) should be bought.

