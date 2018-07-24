TickPick Acquires Leading Ticket Search Aggregator

TickPick, a no-fee ticket marketplace, reached an agreement to buy a significant portion of the assets of Rukkus, a ticket inventory aggregator.

What Happened

Rukkus' platform allows users to perform aggregated searches of ticket buyers that cater to their interests and find concert and other tickets based on value, a press release said. Under TickPick's umbrella, it will continue to offer more than 300,000 customers access to cheap tickets and good deals for events all across the United States.

TickPick's acquisition is inline with the founders and co-CEOs Christopher O'Brien and Brett Goldberg vision of addressing the inefficiencies in the ticket marketplace and build a more transparent and cost-effective solution.

Why It's Important

One of the more notable aspects of the acquisition is TickPick's access to Rukkus' high-definition 360-degree views of hundreds of entertainment and sport venues. This feature gives users an accurate preview of what an event experience would look like from a chosen seat. The technology will be integrated into TickPick's platform and Rukkus users will be transitioned to TickPick's app for an optimal experience.

What's Next

"This purchase and our recent acquisition of established player Razorgator are part of our customer growth strategy and our focus on refining our tech to remain the premier site to buy sports and entertainment tickets," Goldberg said in the press release.

