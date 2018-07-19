On today's episode of the Tech Talk Tuesday podcast, Ryan McQueeney speaks to Reality Shares founder Eric Ervin about China's budding blockchain industry and a unique fund which gives American investors direct exposure to the market.

Eric is the founder and CEO of Reality Shares, a firm known for ETF industry innovation and a developer of some funds devoted specifically to investing in the blockchain business.

Just a few weeks ago, the Zacks Friday Finish Line team talked to Eric about the NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ: BLCN), which seeks to identify blockchain leaders by using a unique model designed by Reality Shares to determine which companies are actively using the technology right now.

Now, Eric and Reality Shares have unveiled the Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy China ETF (NASDAQ: BCNA). BCNA is the world's first ETF to give investors access to China-domiciled companies leading the blockchain technology revolution.

And for those who don't know, China is one of—if not the—most exciting markets for blockchain currently. China is leading the world in blockchain-related patents and recently opened a government-sponsored blockchain innovation center.

Why has China emerged as one of the top blockchain markets? Should investors worry about regulatory forces? How do tech leaders like Alibaba (NASDAQ: BABA) and Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) fit into this picture?

Ryan and Eric touch on all of these questions, and more, only on today's episode of the Tech Talk Tuesday podcast. Make sure to tune in to hear more!

As always, thanks for listening to the Zacks Tech Talk Tuesday Podcast. We'll see you next time!

