IN THE NEWS

As it looks to expand its already massive footprint on the global economy, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has prepared a new-and-improved Prime Day for July 16: Link

Congress has awakened to potential abuses of presidential trade authority: Link

Global regulators have published a framework for "vigilantly" monitoring risks from crypto assets like bitcoin BTC=BTSP and ether, even though they don't pose a major risk to financial stability for now: Link

Retail workers are doing the hustle just to pay the utility bills: Link

President Donald Trump met Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday, under pressure to confront his Russian counterpart over Kremlin meddling in the 2016 election and with concerns rising that the U.S. is abandoning the current international order: Link $

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) is poised to take another step in the slow exit of Lloyd Blankfein, its longstanding chief executive officer: Link $

As far back as the industrial revolution, major innovations have traveled swiftly from company to company and industry to industry, an economy-boosting phenomenon called diffusion: Link $

ECONOMIC DATA

USA Core Retail Sales (MoM) for Jun 0.40% vs 0.40% Est; Prior 0.90%. Retail Sales (MoM) for Jun 0.50% vs 0.50% Est; Prior 0.80%

The Empire State manufacturing index for July is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Data on business inventories for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

KeyBanc upgrades Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) from Sector Weight to Overweight

(NASDAQ: BIDU) from Sector Weight to Overweight JPMorgan upgrades Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) from Underweight to Neutral

(NYSE: ADM) from Underweight to Neutral Buckingham downgrades Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Neutral to Underperform

(NASDAQ: NFLX) from Neutral to Underperform Jefferies downgrades Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) from Buy to Hold

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.