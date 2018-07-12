ICOs: 81% Scams And $500M In Lost Investment

As investors shrugged off the threat of an ongoing trade war Trump waged against almost the rest of the world, the broader stock market went into a really today with S&P 500 at its highest close since June 12. The cryptocurrency, on the other hand, is not able to capitalize on investors short-term blind bliss. Bitcoin, the industry's bellwether, is down about 57% this year.

$11.75 Billion Poured Into ICOs In 2018 Alone

For a while, Initial Coin Offering (ICO) was one of the hottest investments on earth. The logic is that if Bitcoin could get as high as $20,000, generating spectacular returns, then you should get in on the ground floor for another Bitcoin-like digital currency. Indeed, ICOs have raised $11.75 billion this year alone, according to CoinSchedule.

ICO Death Rate = 56%

How do you think the average ICO has performed? Bloomberg reports a Boston College study finds about 56 percent of crypto startups issuing their own version of digital coins die within 120 days of their ICO. That means only 44 percent of ICO startups survive after four months from the end of their ICOs. The sample size of the research covers 2,390 ICOs that were completed before May.

1,000 Digital Coins Bit The Dust

The Boston College study is not the only one illustrating the very risky business of ICO investing. Two different sources put the number of tokens already bitten the dust so far between 800 to 1000. This is a shocking statistic given that there are only about 900+ crypto available over the internet a year ago.

Finding The Next Apple Or Scam?

The main problem is that many of these ICO companies are start-ups supposedly raising fund to develop and build the platform and the related infrastructure for implementation and roll-out. As Bloomberg puts it "most ICOs were raising money without having an experienced development team or an actual product, just white papers studded with promises." So most of these start-ups do not have users or participants supporting their cryptocurrency yet. Business 101 is very clear: A business is doomed to fail if there is not enough customer using your product.