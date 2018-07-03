Market Overview

PreMarket Prep Recap For July 2: A Tesla Bull And Tesla Bear Walk Into A Bar
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 03, 2018 9:37am   Comments
On Tuesday's PreMarket Prep, Joel and Dennis were joined by Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures, and Nic Chahine of Create Income With Options Spreads. The two offered competing views on Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Munster: "The traditional automotives make a lot of their money on parts whereas something like Tesla, because it doesn’t have as many parts to break, that’s not how they make their money. They make their money on software. The trap here is if you look at this as a traditional car company, I think you need to look at this as a computer on wheels and an autonomy play, and then the pieces start to fall into place."

Chahine: "If you're long Tesla today, that doesn't you should be long Tesla forever."

Watch the show on Youtube here.

Discussion topics on today’s show:

  • Monday's strength in the S&P 500
  • What TSLA's recent headlines mean for the stock going forward
  • Deutsche Bank's bearish call on airline stocks

Featured Guests:

Gene Munster, managing partner of Loup Ventures

Gene Munster is a managing director and senior research analyst at Piper Jaffray, specializing in Internet. He joined Piper Jaffray in 1995. Munster's Internet focus includes the US, Europe, China & Latin America. His coverage includes Google, Yahoo!, Amazon, Baidu, and MercadoLibre. In addition, Munster has covered the Digital Media space since 1995, including Apple. He has authored several key industry reports on technology and is quoted frequently in key financial and technical news journals. Munster holds a bachelor's degree in financial management and new venture strategies from the University of St. Thomas.

Nic Chahine, Create Income With Options Spreads

Nic Chahine joins the show every Tuesday to discuss the week's options outlook. He is also a Marketfy Maven and the author of Create Income With Options Spreads. Prior to trading full time, he climbed the ranks of the corporate finance world. Then in 2000, Chahine branched out with an internet venture as CFO/COO. The venture paid off well enough to allow him to start his own fund and pursue his passion: the stock market. Chahine also has a background in electrical engineering.

Meet the Hosts:

Dennis Dick
Joel Elconin

Tune into the show live at on premarket.benzinga.com or via the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn and Google Play

