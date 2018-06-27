Today In Cryptocurrency: Survey Says Crypto Ownership Will Double In US And Europe, Pornhub Accepts Tron

The cryptocurrency market struggled again on Wednesday, with most major cryptocurrencies trading lower on the day. Here’s a look at some of the headlines that were moving the cryptocurrency market today — and which currencies were on the move.

Headlines

Cryptocurrencies have struggled so far in 2018, but a new study by ING Bank suggests crypto ownership will more than double from current levels in both the U.S. and Europe. The ING survey found that only 9 percent of Europeans and 8 percent of Americans currently own cryptocurrency, but 25 percent of Europeans and 21 percent of Americans expect to own it in the future.

Online porn leader Pornhub said it will soon be compatible with Tron and ZenCash. Pornhub reportedly has 90 million daily users, and it recently announced it would begin accepting anonymous transactions via Verge, a cryptocurrency which obscures user IP addresses. The Pornhub partnership comes just days after Tron founder Justin Sun announced a $118 million buyout of file-sharing software company BitTorrent.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has decided to reverse its previous decision banning all cryptocurrency ads from its platform. Facebook now says crypto ads must be prescreened and pre-approved, and ICO ads are still prohibited.

Price Action

The Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC) traded at $8.73, down 5.4 percent.

Here’s how several top crypto investments fared Wednesday. Prices are as of 3:45 p.m. ET and reflect the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoin declined 0.4 percent to $6,140;

Ethereum declined 1.1 percent to $435;

Ripple gained 0.1 percent to 46 cents;

Bitcoin Cash declined 1.0 percent to $710;

EOS gained 4.4 percent to $8.10.

The three cryptocurrencies with at least $1-million market caps that have made the biggest gains over the past 24 hours are:

Tao: $11.1-million market cap, 35.7-percent gain.

ZeitCoin: $2.7-million market cap, 31.6-percent gain.

APR Coin: $4.6-million market cap, 31.4-percent gain.

The three cryptocurrencies hit hardest in the past 24 hours were:

PeepCoin: $2.0-million market cap, 83.3-percent decline.

Elite: $1.6-million market cap, 30.8-percent decline.

HTMLCOIN: $12.8-million market cap, 30.3-percent decline.

