Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) is taking an unexpected risk to compete in an evolving sector: Link

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis offers advice and capital to struggling small businesses on the CNBC show “The Profit.” On Thursday, he did the same for two of Detroit’s youngest entrepreneur: Link

Japan’s financial regulator said on Friday it has ordered cryptocurrency exchanges including bitFlyer, Inc., one of the country’s biggest, to make improvements to lax measures on money laundering: Link

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) is bidding for Hain Celestial’s (NASDAQ: HAIN) protein business, a source close to the process told The New York Post: Link

When the group overseeing the so-called OPEC+ deal met last night, proceedings were dominated by two nations: Saudi Arabia and Russia. It was probably a snapshot of the oil market’s future: Link $

Some White House officials are trying to restart talks with China to avoid a trade war before U.S. tariffs on Chinese products take effect July 6, three people familiar with the plans said, setting up a battle with others in the administration who favor a harder line: Link $

Changing, competing and contradictory explanations of the administration’s immigration policy spread confusion from Washington, D.C., to the Mexican border, leaving front-line law-enforcement and social-service agencies unsure of what will happen to thousands of children: Link $

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) barely passed the Federal Reserve’s annual stress tests, raising doubts about their ability to grow dividends and buybacks over the next year: Link $

The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for June will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Jefferies upgrades Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: MOH) from Hold to Buy DZ Bank downgrades Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) from Buy to Hold

(NYSE: LLY) from Buy to Hold BTIG downgrades Red Hat (NYSE: RHT) from Buy to Neutral

