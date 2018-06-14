IN THE NEWS

The rate hike came as no surprise. The Federal Reserve was widely expected to announce a 25-basis-point pop after its Wednesday meeting: Link

Bitcoin prices are now down 52 percent year-to-date, but Mark Yusko, founder and CEO of Morgan Creek Capital Management, said Wednesday there's still a strong bull case to be made for bitcoin: Link

Wall Street analysts reflect on AT&T (NYSE: T)-Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) ruling and assess implications outside of tech and media: Link

With oil price recovery taking hold, several U.S. oil and gas companies entered 2018 with a compelling plan - sell undeveloped or less essential fields and invest the money to boost returns from their sweetest, most productive spots: Link

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) is working on technology that would eliminate cashiers and checkout lines from stores, in a nascent challenge to Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) automated grocery shop, six people familiar with the matter told Reuters: Link

Some of the world’s biggest investors have a message for Wall Street: Stop reading over our shoulder: Link $

The Trump administration, deepening its global trade offensive, is preparing to levy tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods in the coming week, perhaps as early as Friday—a move that is likely to spark heavy retaliation from Beijing: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

US Initial Jobless Claims for Jun 8 218.0K vs 223.0K Est; Prior 222.0K. US Continuing Claims for Jun 1 1.70M vs 1.74M Est; Prior Revised from 1.74M to 1.75M

USA Retail Sales (MoM) for May 0.80% vs 0.40% Est; Prior 0.20%. Core Retail Sales (MoM) for May 0.90% vs 0.50% Est; Prior 0.30%

Business inventories report for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Piper Jaffray upgrades Capital One (NYSE: COF) from Neutral to Overweight

Keybanc downgrades Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) from Overweight to Sector Weight

Citi downgrades Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) from Buy to Neutral

