G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) stock was trading higher by nearly 15 percent early Tuesday morning in reaction to a first-quarter earnings beat in which the company earned 22 cents per share on revenue of $612 million versus expectations of a 6-cent per share loss on revenue of $567.36 million. The apparel company also revised higher its full-year 2019 sales outlook as well as lifting its net income guidance

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) was trading higher by more than 5 percent after the oncology company detailed a new license agreement in Japan. As part of the agreement, Japan-based pharmaceutical company Yakult will pay Verastem $10 million upfront and up to $90 million in future milestones in exchange for developing and commercializing Verastem's duvelisib therapy.

Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) was trading higher by more than 3 percent. The commercial and military trucks and associated parts maker reported mixed second-quarter results, but lifted its 2018 sales outlook from a range of $9.25-$9.75 billion to a new range of $9.75-$10.25 billion.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) was trading higher by nearly 4 percent. The social media's stock will be included in the S&P 500 index as of Thursday morning and will replace Monsanto, which was acquired by German-based Bayer.

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMRH) stock doubled in value early Tuesday morning. The nano-cap low float is a specialized SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services company and announced a new partnership with a machine learning company called Bayestree Intelligence.

