Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) kicked off the WWDC conference with the new iOS 12, Watch OS 5, Apple TV OS and Mac OS: Link

Prior to 2018, there were no exchange traded funds dedicated to companies involved with the booming blockchain space. Now, there are four dedicated blockchain ETFs, though the Securities and Exchange Commission forbids fund issuers from using the term “blockchain” in fund names: Link

Howard Schultz is stepping down as chairman of Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX), the international behemoth he built that transformed the way Americans drink coffee: Link $

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office accused former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of trying to tamper with potential witnesses in the criminal lobbying case he faces in Washington: Link $

Japan’s Sharp Corp said it will buy Toshiba Corp’s personal computer business and issue $1.8 billion in new shares to buy back preferred stock from banks, highlighting a swift recovery under the control of Foxconn: Link

The U.S. military is increasing spending on a secret research effort to use artificial intelligence to help anticipate the launch of a nuclear-capable missile, as well as track and target mobile launchers in North Korea and elsewhere: Link

Just three days after The New York Post reported that Athenahealth's (NASDAQ: ATHN) CEO Jonathan Bush settled a sexual harassment claim with a former employee in 2009, a video of Bush behaving in an inappropriate manner at a 2017 health care industry event has been reported by Bloomberg: Link

The Markit services PMI for May is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The ISM nonmanufacturing index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Data on job openings for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

MKM Upgrades Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) from Neutral to Buy

Macquarie Upgrades Paccar (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Neutral to Outperform

Cowen Downgrades Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JNCE) from Outperform to Market Perform

Raymond James Downgrades Newtek (NASDAQ: NEWT) fromOutperform to Market Perform

