Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included a streaming video giant and a struggling social media player.

Bearish calls included the iPhone maker and a leading pharmaceutical company.

The Nasdaq ended May nearly 6 percent higher, though the gains in Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 were more modest. Did investors sell in May and go away? Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Netflix Could Be Worth Up To $750 Per Share In 3 Years, Says RBC's Mahaney" by Jayson Derrick shows key findings from one key analyst's latest quarterly survey of U.S. and European Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) consumers.

In "Citron Takes Contrarian View, Champions Snapchat Stock," Elizabeth Balboa examines why, when it comes to Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), one analyst believes the short sellers have "overstayed their welcome."

Brett Hershman's "Sell-Side Bullish On Lululemon, Stock Rallying After Q1 Earnings, Sales Beat" discusses why Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is shaping up to be one of the biggest winners in the athleisure era.

One Wall Street analyst says Cisco's newly unveiled servers are just one of many reasons to like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock, according to "Stifel Raises AMD Price Target After Cisco Unveils EPYC-Powered Servers" by Wayne Duggan.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Baird: Buy The Dip In Citizens Financial," see why one key analyst stuck to its guns on Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) despite recent market volatility. Do investors underappreciate the company's prospects?

Also have a look at "Best Sector ETFs For June: Offense Through Defense."

Bears

"Maxim Group: Apple's Long-Term Services Business 'Not Attractive Enough' For Bullish Rating" by Jayson Derrick points out how the growing Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) service business is not enough for one key analyst.

In Wayne Duggan's "Morgan Stanley Downgrades Micron After Stock's 97% Run," see why one top analyst says even good stocks in strong markets eventually run out of steam, and that time has come for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU).

Is pipeline enthusiasm in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) now stretched, at best limiting room for further upside? The analyst call featured in "Credit Suisse Downgrades AbbVie On Humira Competitive Concerns" by Elizabeth Balboa says that may be so.

In "Near-Term Inflationary Trends Send Argus To Sidelines On Owens Corning," Shanthi Rexaline takes a look at why Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) could miss on full-year expectations despite housing market strength.

Brett Hershman's "DSW Downgraded: Susquehanna Projects Limited Upside After Q1 Beat" examines why a first-quarter earnings and sales beat at DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) was not enough for one notable industry analyst.

Be sure to check out 4 Potential Takeout Candidates In The Marijuana Sector as well.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.