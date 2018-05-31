Today In Cryptocurrency: European Crypto Hubs, ASUS Launches Mining Motherboard

The cryptocurrency market bounced back on Thursday, with most major cryptocurrencies trading higher by more than 3 percent. Here’s a look at some of the headlines that were moving the cryptocurrency market today — and which currencies were on the move.

Headlines

Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer ASUS has announced its new H370 cryptocurrency mining master motherboard. The motherboard was designed specifically with cryptocurrency mining in mind and supports up to 20 graphics cards.

Monster Products Inc., the inventors of Beats headphones, has applied to the SEC for permission to launch a $300 million ICO. The company intends to create a platform based on the Ethereum blockchain that would allow its investors to make digital transactions.

According to Entrepreneur, Estonia and Switzerland are two of the nest places in Europe for cryptocurrency startups. Estonia is a popular location due to its high internet penetration rate, its plentiful bitcoin ATMs, its favorable tax policy and its government’s willingness to embrace the technology. Switzerland is home to “Crypto Valley,” and its government has taken a business-friendly approach to startups.

Price Action

The Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC) traded at $12.26, up 2.5 percent.

Here’s how several top crypto investments fared Thursday. Prices are as of 3:45 p.m. ET and reflect the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoin gained 3.0 percent to $7,562;

Ethereum gained 4.8 percent to $577;

Ripple gained 3.9 percent to 61 cents;

Bitcoin Cash gained 3.7 percent to $999;

EOS gained 5.1 percent to $12.53.

The three cryptocurrencies with at least $1-million market caps that have made the biggest gains over the past 24 hours are:

BunnyCoin: $2.4-million market cap, 92.8-percent gain.

Linda: $16.1-million market cap, 44.7-percent gain.

ChainCoin: $2.3-million market cap, 38.4-percent gain.

The three cryptocurrencies hit hardest in the past 24 hours were:

Zeitcoin: $2.9-million market cap, 49.5-percent decline.

LogMint: $1.8-million market cap, 43.7-percent decline.

Vsync: $1.3-million market cap, 43.3-percent decline.

Related Links:

Today In Cryptocurrency: '51 Percent Attacks' On The Rise, Hospital Offers Crypto Trading Addiction Treatment

Riot Blockchain's 10-Q Sheds Light On Crypto Mining Operation