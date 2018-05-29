This Cryptocurrency Is Challenging Facebook And Google's Advertising Duopoly

The global advertising industry in its current setup is fundamentally flawed.

The fact that only two companies control the bulk of the digital ads market gives them a duopoly of sorts in which they dictate the terms that other stakeholders must follow.

Increasing ad spend doesn’t guarantee decent ROI

Unfortunately for advertisers, increasing your ad spend doesn’t necessarily mean that the attention of your target audience is guaranteed. For instance, the average click-through rate (CTR) in Google Adwords across all industries is 3.17% and 0.46% on the display network (see infographic below). Facebook advertisers have it worse with an average clickthrough rate of 0.90% across all industries.

Many of today’s ads feel intrusive, hence many people have learnt to ignore ads or stop them completely by installing ad blockers on their browsers.

Thirdly, people who create the content that often serves as the driving force behind the ads rarely get paid enough or at all for their content. Some platform such as Google’s YouTube and Facebook’s Instagram pay content creators signed up on their ad networks.

However, for the most part regular users don’t get paid for the content their produce. This piece examines how blockchain technology could decentralize the digital advertising industry.