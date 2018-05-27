Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Colgate, Ford, Macy's And More

Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included the iPhone maker and a department store operator.

Bearish calls included big automakers and a consumer products maker.

The broader equity markets are now up about 3 percent since the beginning of the month, despite being essentially flat this past week. As always, Benzinga has continued to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Morgan Stanley Finds Flavor In Apple's Services, Raises PT" by Elizabeth Balboa shows the sweet spot that analysts think they have found in their models for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), now that it is "structurally different" than five years ago.

In "What Wall Street Thinks Of Micron's Investor Day," Wayne Duggan examines what analysts had to say about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) in the wake of its investor day event. Was it good news for its peers?

Jayson Derrick's "Macy's Poised For 'Parade' Of Beat-And-Raise Quarters, Susquehanna Says In Upgrade" discusses various initiatives Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) has introduced to boost its business and lift the stock's multiple.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has underperformed its peers this year, setting the table for more than 20 percent upside, according to "Low Valuation Lands Darden Restaurants On Oppenheimer's Top Picks List" by Ezra Schwarzbaum.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Argus: VF Corp. Shares Merit Higher Multiple, Hold 26% Upside Potential," see why this research firm is upbeat about apparel and footwear retailer VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) despite the generally cautious outlook on retailers.

Bears

"Morgan Stanley Revisits Auto OEMs, Says Fiat Chrysler Has 'Strategic Potential,' Ford 'Out Of Favor'" by Elizabeth Balboa points out how Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has fared compared to its Detroit competitors.

In Dustin Blitchok's "Kevin O'Leary Likes His Tesla Model X, But Hates The Stock," see why the "Shark Tank" judge says his feelings about his Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle do not translate to the stock and why automotive brands overall are losing importance.

The Petroleo Brasileiro (NASDAQ: PBR) decision to temporarily cut diesel prices in Brazil did not go over well with analysts, according to "Petrobras Responds To Brazilian Trucking Strike — And Receives 3 Big Downgrades" by Ezra Schwarzbaum.

In "Raymond James Picks Welltower, Sabra Health In Underweighted Health Care REIT Sector," Shanthi Rexaline takes a look at why HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) didn't make the cut among these health care REIT picks.

Elizabeth Balboa's "Bernstein: Colgate's Got A Target On Its Back For Activist Investors" examines why one analyst suspects that Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) again may be considering selling itself.

