Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Today In Cryptocurrency: DoJ Investigates Bitcoin Price Manipulation, German Exchange Mulls Crypto Products
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 24, 2018 4:32pm   Comments
Share:
Today In Cryptocurrency: DoJ Investigates Bitcoin Price Manipulation, German Exchange Mulls Crypto Products
Related
Today In Cryptocurrency: Crypto Market Hits One-Month Low, India Mulls New Taxes
Today In Cryptocurrency: Circle Adds 'Buy The Market' Option, Economist Says Cryptos Are Nothing New
Crypto in the news: Security clearance issues, CFTC's derivatives guidelines (Seeking Alpha)

The cryptocurrency market Finally seemed to find some support on Thursday, with most major currencies trading higher by more than 3 percent on the day. Here’s a look at some of the headlines that were moving the cryptocurrency market today — and which currencies were on the move.

Headlines

The big news of the day in the crypto world was a Bloomberg report that the U.S. Department of Justice is conducting a criminal investigation into potential price manipulation among bitcoin traders. According to sources familiar with the matter, the DoJ is particularly interested in incidences of “spoofing,” the practice of flooding the market with fake orders to artificially influence price. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is reportedly cooperating with the Justice Department’s investigation.

Celebrity Ashton Kutcher made a surprise $4 million donation to Ellen DeGeneres’ wildlife charity paid entirely in Ripple’s XRP coin. On DeGeneres’ afternoon show Wednesday, Kutcher demonstrated how she could instantly transfer the donation by simply pushing a button on his phone.

Deutsche Boerse, the company that owns the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in German, has said it's interested in launching its own cryptocurrency products. However, the products may not be arriving any time soon because a company spokesperson said the exchange wants to first make sure it fully understands the cryptocurrency transaction process, “which isn’t the easiest thing to do.”

Price Action

The Bitcoin Investment Trust GBTC (OTC: GBTC) traded at $12.25, up 0.2 percent.

Here’s how several top crypto investments fared Thurssday. Prices are as of 3:45 p.m. ET and reflect the previous 24 hours.

  • Bitcoin gained 0.1 percent to $7,592;
  • Ethereum gained 0.7 percent to $593;
  • Ripple gained 4.9 percent to 63 cents;
  • Bitcoin Cash gained 3.9 percent to $1,061;
  • EOS gained 10.9 percent to $12.22.

The three cryptocurrencies with at least $1-million market caps that have made the biggest gains over the past 24 hours are:

  • MktCoin: $9.8-million market cap, 77.0-percent gain.
  • Photon: $1.1-million market cap, 67.6-percent gain.
  • Centurion: $1.4-million market cap, 66.5-percent gain.

The three cryptocurrencies hit hardest in the past 24 hours were:

  • E-Dinar Coin: $13.1-million market cap, 64.0-percent decline.
  • MUSE: $12.3-million market cap, 42.3-percent decline.
  • BuzzCoin: $2.9-million market cap, 29.3-percent decline.

Related Links:

Today In Cryptocurrency: Crypto Market Hits One-Month Low, India Mulls New Taxes

Riot Blockchain's 10-Q Sheds Light On Crypto Mining Operation

Posted-In: Ashton Kutcher Bitcoin Department of JusticeCryptocurrency News Top Stories After-Hours Center Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBTC)

Today In Cryptocurrency: Crypto Market Hits One-Month Low, India Mulls New Taxes
Today In Cryptocurrency: Circle Adds 'Buy The Market' Option, Economist Says Cryptos Are Nothing New
Today In Cryptocurrency: 'Operation Crypto-Sweep,' Study Reveals Massive ICO Returns
Today In Cryptocurrency: Cryptos Lose $50 Billion During Blockchain Week, VC Firm Explores Digital Currencies
Today In Cryptocurrency: Jack Dorsey Endorses Bitcoin, WSJ Finds Signs Of Crypto Fraud Everywhere
Today In Cryptocurrency: Circle Raises $110 Million, Blockchain ETF Launches
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GBTC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.