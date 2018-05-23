9 Fintech Companies On CNBC's 2018 List Of Disruptors

Industry juggernauts are under siege by eager and youthful competitors -- many of which can be seen at the annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards. From the road to the laboratory and everywhere in between, startups are putting on the heat.

Here are the most revolutionary neophytes of the fintech space, according to CNBC’s 2018 Disruptor 50 list.

Coinbase (No. 10)

The digital currency exchange brokers transactions of bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

TransferWise (No. 11)

The UK-based peer-to-peer money transfer service doubles as a multi-currency account and debit card and supports international remittance.

Payoneer (No. 13)

The online money transfer and digital payment facilitator supports cross-border billing and bank withdrawals.

Adyen (No. 16)

Adyen provides data analytics and supports single-platform payments across the web, in stores and through mobile devices.

Ezetap (No. 19)

The mobile payments company facilitates digital transactions in India.

Ellevest (No. 24)

Ellevest provides financial information and wealth management and investment tools tailored to the unique incomes and life cycles of U.S. women.

Robinhood (No. 38)

As the name suggests, the fintech company increases access to the public markets through free trading and brokerage services for inexperienced retail investors.

Stripe (No. 43)

Stripe’s software facilitates online billing and payments between individuals and businesses.

SoFi (No. 50)

Formally known as Social Finance, the online personal finance company provides life insurance, wealth management, and home and student loans.

