The Week Ahead: Coindesk Conference, Walmart And Retailers Close Out Earnings Season
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning May 14. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
Conferences
- Coindesk Consensus 2018 Blockchain Tech Summit, May 14-16
- Piper Jaffray Financial Institutions Conference 2018, May 14-16
Notable Earnings
- Agilent Technologies, Inc (NYSE: A) Q2 after hours
Investor Events
- Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) IPO quiet period expiration
- IPO/ offering lockup expiration for SendGrid, Inc (NYSE: SEND)
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) 2-for-1 stock split goes into effect
Tuesday
Economic
- U.S. retail sales 8:30 a.m.
Conferences
- Needham Emerging Technology Conference 2018, May 15-16
- Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference, May 15
Notable Earnings
- Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) Q1 premarket
IPOs
- Vectoiq Acquisition Corp (VTIQU)
Investor Events
- Pivotal Software, Inc (NYSE: PVTL) analyst quiet period expiration
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) analyst/investor day
Wednesday
Economic
- U.S. Housing starts 8:30 .a.m
- EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.
Conferences
- The Blockchain Event, May 16-17
Notable Earnings
Investor Events
- IPO/offering lockup expirations for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SAIL) and Stitch Fix, Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX)
- Starbucks China investor day
- Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: WYN) investor meeting
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30am
- EIA natural gas inventories 10:30am
Notable Earnings
- Walmart, Inc (NYSE: WMT) Q1 premarket
- J. C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) Q1 premarket
- Nordstrom, Inc (NYSE: JWN) Q1 after hours
- Applied Materials, Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) Q2 after hours
IPOs
- Pluralsight (PS)
FDA/Biotech
- Novartis (NYSE: NVS) PDUFA date for Erenumab
Investor Events
- Zendesk, Inc (NYSE: ZEN) analyst/investor day
Friday
Economic
- U.S. charge-off and delinquency rates on loans and leases due to be released
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.
Notable Earnings
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Q2 premarket
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Q3 premarket
- AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) Q1 premarket
Investor Events
- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) annual shareholder meeting
Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Previews FDA Stock Split IPOs Events Economics Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.