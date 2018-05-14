Market Overview

The Week Ahead: Coindesk Conference, Walmart And Retailers Close Out Earnings Season
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2018 12:46pm   Comments
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning May 14. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday

Conferences

  • Coindesk Consensus 2018 Blockchain Tech Summit, May 14-16
  • Piper Jaffray Financial Institutions Conference 2018, May 14-16

Notable Earnings

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc (NYSE: A) Q2 after hours

Investor Events

  • Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) IPO quiet period expiration
  • IPO/ offering lockup expiration for SendGrid, Inc (NYSE: SEND)
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) 2-for-1 stock split goes into effect

Tuesday
Economic

  • U.S. retail sales 8:30 a.m.

Conferences

  • Needham Emerging Technology Conference 2018, May 15-16
  • Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference, May 15

Notable Earnings

  • Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) Q1 premarket

IPOs

  • Vectoiq Acquisition Corp (VTIQU)

Investor Events

  • Pivotal Software, Inc (NYSE: PVTL) analyst quiet period expiration
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) analyst/investor day

Wednesday
Economic

  • U.S. Housing starts 8:30 .a.m
  • EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.

Conferences

  • The Blockchain Event, May 16-17

Notable Earnings

  • Macy’s, Inc (NYSE: M) Q1 premarket
  • Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) Q3 after hours

Investor Events

  • IPO/offering lockup expirations for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SAIL) and Stitch Fix, Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX)
  • Starbucks China investor day
  • Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: WYN) investor meeting

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30am
  • EIA natural gas inventories 10:30am

Notable Earnings

  • Walmart, Inc (NYSE: WMT) Q1 premarket
  • J. C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) Q1 premarket
  • Nordstrom, Inc (NYSE: JWN) Q1 after hours
  • Applied Materials, Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) Q2 after hours

IPOs

  • Pluralsight (PS)

FDA/Biotech

  • Novartis (NYSE: NVS) PDUFA date for Erenumab

Investor Events

  • Zendesk, Inc (NYSE: ZEN) analyst/investor day

Friday

Economic

  • U.S. charge-off and delinquency rates on loans and leases due to be released
  • Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Q2 premarket
  • Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Q3 premarket
  • AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) Q1 premarket

Investor Events

  • CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) annual shareholder meeting

